Redefining New Energy: iCAUR’s System Approach to Modern Mobility

Amid geopolitical uncertainty, the global energy transition, and continued volatility in international oil prices, the mobility industry is entering a new period of reassessment. Across markets, both consumers and manufacturers are paying closer attention not only to the source of energy, but also to how efficiently, flexibly, and meaningfully it can be applied in everyday life. In this context, new energy is no longer simply a technical topic. It is becoming a broader response to changing economic conditions, infrastructure realities, and lifestyle expectations.

In the transition toward electrification, much of the automotive industry has focused on replacing one powertrain with another. Electric, hybrid, and range-extended systems have become the primary framework for classification.

Yet this framework no longer fully reflects how mobility is evolving.

For a new generation of users, energy is no longer only a technical specification. It is a system that defines how a vehicle performs, adapts, and integrates into everyday life.

This is the context in which iCAUR defines its new energy gene.

Rather than approaching new energy as a single solution, iCAUR treats it as an integrated logic — one that aligns design, technology, and real-world use. The question is no longer only how a vehicle is powered, but what that energy makes possible across different scenarios, environments, and expectations.

iCAUR: From Product to System

Built on this philosophy, iCAUR positions itself as more than a new energy automotive brand. It is a high-end new energy brand driven by design and technology, shaped by a long-term understanding of how vehicles should serve contemporary life.

For iCAUR, “classic” is not a nostalgic gesture, nor a temporary styling trend. It is defined by enduring proportion, clarity of form, and practical beauty — qualities that remain relevant over time. On this basis, iCAUR develops vehicles that combine classic design values with advanced new energy technology.

It introduces a system in which vehicles are designed to operate seamlessly across different environments, lifestyles, and expectations — without requiring users to compromise between them.

Within this system, each model plays a distinct role while contributing to a unified logic of use.

V23: New Energy as Expression and Everyday Adaptability

The V23 represents one entry point into this system.

As a compact electric SUV, it is designed for users who value individuality, flexibility, and interaction. Its upright proportions and clear geometric structure reflect a recognizable SUV design language, while its architecture introduces a new level of adaptability.

With more than 20 modular interfaces for customization, the V23 can be configured according to specific needs — from cameras and lighting systems to functional accessories and storage solutions.

Its digital platform, supported by a high-performance chipset, delivers a responsive and seamless interaction experience.

Together, these elements turn the vehicle from a fixed configuration into an adaptable platform for everyday use and personal expression.

V27: Extending Energy into Capability and Real -World Scenarios

If the V23 establishes one expression of the system, the V27 expands it.

Positioned as the mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV, the V27 is built on Golden REEV architecture. In this system, the electric motor serves as the primary source of propulsion, while the combustion engine functions as a generator to extend driving range.

This configuration preserves the smoothness and responsiveness of electric driving while reducing dependence on charging infrastructure.

At the same time, vehicle capability is reinforced through i-AWD, intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and adaptive driving modes, enabling stable performance across a wide range of conditions — from city roads to sand, gravel, and uneven terrain.

With approximately 210 mm of ground clearance, a wading depth of up to 600 mm, and the ability to handle gradients of around 40%, the V27 extends beyond the limitations of the conventional city SUV while maintaining everyday usability.

Beyond mobility, the V27 introduces an expanded role for energy itself. With external power output of up to 6 kW via V2L and more than 39 expandable interfaces, the vehicle can function as a mobile energy source — supporting outdoor activities, temporary workspaces, and real-world situations where access to power is limited.

In this context, energy is not used only for movement. It becomes a functional resource integrated into daily life.

A Unified Logic Across the Portfolio

What connects the V23 and V27 is not similarity in size or positioning, but consistency in philosophy.

They represent two complementary expressions of the same system:

V23 focuses on personalization and urban adaptability.

V27 focuses on capability, distance, and environmental versatility.

In both cases, new energy is applied not as a narrow technical category, but as a flexible framework shaped around real-world use.

From Product to Ecosystem

As iCAUR continues its global development, this approach is evolving beyond individual models into a broader ecosystem.

This ecosystem integrates product design, real-world experience, and user participation — creating new forms of interaction between the brand, its users, and its partners.

Within this structure, vehicles are no longer treated as isolated products, but as entry points into a larger system that connects customization, usage scenarios, and community engagement.

This direction reflects iCAUR’s ambition to become the first choice new-energy boxy SUV with a classic design.

Looking Ahead: iCAUR International Business Summit

The upcoming iCAUR International Business Summit, to be held in Wuhu during Auto China 2026, will mark the next stage of this development.

At the summit, iCAUR will further present how its product portfolio — including the V23 and V27 — is integrated into a broader strategy that connects design, technology, user co-creation, and real-world application.

Within this summit framework, the Global Partners Conference will serve as one of the brand events supporting dialogue with partners and stakeholders.

Together, these activities signal a shift from presenting individual products to demonstrating a complete system.

A Different Definition of New Energy

iCAUR’s approach ultimately redefines the meaning of new energy.

Rather than treating it simply as an alternative to internal combustion, iCAUR presents it as a system that expands what a vehicle can do.

Not only how it moves — but how it supports the realities of modern life.

Because in the next stage of mobility, the defining question is no longer only what powers a vehicle.

It is how that energy is applied.