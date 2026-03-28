Wisconsin Soda Maker Keeps Returnable Glass Bottle Tradition Alive Amid Plastic Dominance

A family-owned soda company in Wisconsin continues to use returnable glass bottles decades after the practice largely disappeared in the United States, offering an alternative to the widespread use of plastic containers.

In a market where an estimated 127 billion plastic bottles are purchased annually in the U.S., Twig’s Beverage maintains a refill system rooted in mid-20th century practices.

Returnable Bottle System Still In Use

Customers in Shawano County pay a $20 deposit for a case of 24 glass bottles. The deposit is refunded when the bottles are returned, cleaned, and reused. Some customers bring bottles directly to the company’s facility in Shawano for refilling.

According to vice-president Ben Hartwig, some bottles currently in circulation date back to the 1960s and 1970s, with families continuing to reuse and pass down cases across generations.

Historical Context And Product Line

Returnable glass bottles were standard in the U.S. until the 1960s, when plastic packaging became more common and the system was gradually phased out.

Twig’s, founded in 1951 by Floyd Hartwig, continues to produce Sun Drop, a citrus-flavored soda originally developed in the 1940s and now owned by Keurig Dr Pepper. The company produces the drink under license within its regional territory.

Twig’s is the last manufacturer of Sun Drop to use returnable glass bottles and one of the few to continue using real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup. It also produces its own range of sodas, including root beer, black cherry, orange, and lime.

Expansion Plans And Distribution Limits

While Twig’s plans to expand distribution of its own-brand sodas across the Midwest, the returnable bottle system will remain limited to its local area. Products sold outside Wisconsin will use non-returnable glass bottles, as customers in other states are unlikely to return them.

The company currently employs around 20 people and generates approximately $6.5 million in annual revenue.

Community Ties And Business Continuity

Twig’s remains closely tied to the local community. Events such as Sun Drop Dayz, held annually since 2017, and an on-site museum highlight the company’s history and production process.

The business is now run by members of the Hartwig family, including Ben Hartwig, his wife Annelies, and his brothers Jake and Luke. The company has remained under family ownership since Floyd Hartwig’s son acquired it in 1986.

Operational Challenges And Industry Context

Rising ingredient costs, particularly for sugar, continue to affect operations. The company works with long-term suppliers while attempting to manage pricing pressures.

The broader U.S. beverage sector still includes many independent, family-owned businesses, according to the American Beverage Association, some of which have operated for over a century.

Featured image credits: Twig’s Beverage

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