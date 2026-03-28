London AI Startup Coda One Launches Free Platform With 59 Productivity Tools, Taking Aim at Subscription Fatigue

Coda One, a London-based AI startup, has launched a free online platform combining 59 AI writing, PDF, image, and developer tools under one roof. The platform requires no account creation and no payment to use.

The company is positioning itself as a one-stop alternative to the growing stack of paid tool subscriptions that knowledge workers accumulate — typically $70 or more per month across writing, document, and image services. Coda One’s paid tier starts at $9.99/month; most tools are free.

“Nobody wants five logins for five tools,” said founder Miles Wong. “One place, everything works. That’s what One means.”

The platform’s flagship is an AI text humanizer that rewrites AI-generated content to bypass detection software — a tool in high demand among students and content professionals. Nine writing modes let users match the output to their context, from academic papers to blog posts. A built-in AI detector scores any text for machine-generated patterns, free and unlimited.

The newest addition is an AI Resume Optimizer. Users paste their resume, upload a PDF, or start from one of 20 industry-specific templates spanning software engineering, marketing, healthcare, finance, and more. The tool rewrites weak bullet points with stronger action verbs and quantified results. A built-in ATS checker scores each resume from 0 to 100 against applicant tracking system criteria, flags missing keywords, and ranks issues by severity — a feature that standalone resume services charge $25 or more per month for.

PDF and image processing runs entirely in the user’s browser. Files are not uploaded to any server. A freelancer merging client contracts or a student compressing assignment photos does so with zero cloud exposure — an architecture choice that eliminates privacy concerns entirely. The PDF suite covers merging, splitting, compressing, converting between Word and PDF, rotating, and protecting files. Image tools handle background removal, compression, upscaling, watermarking, and OCR text extraction. Developer utilities include JSON formatting, JWT decoding, Base64 encoding, regex testing, and more.

Coda One is live in seven languages — English, Arabic, Turkish, Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Traditional Chinese — each with a fully localized interface. The platform was designed from day one to serve markets where English-only tools leave gaps and where $20–30 monthly subscriptions are not an easy decision.

A free Chrome extension puts five AI writing tools into the browser’s right-click menu. Users highlight text on any website and rewrite, check grammar, detect AI content, translate, or count words — without opening a new tab or switching context.

Wong founded the company in London, citing the city’s concentration of AI and engineering talent and its position as a gateway to European, Middle Eastern, and emerging markets. The platform already serves users across more than 40 countries.

Paid plans unlock higher word limits and additional writing modes. All PDF, image, and developer tools remain permanently free with no usage caps — a pricing structure Wong says is sustainable because those tools run on the user’s device, not on company servers.

About Coda One

Coda One is a London-based AI startup replacing tool fragmentation with one free platform — professional-grade AI writing, PDF, image, and developer tools, accessible to anyone with a browser. codaone.ai.