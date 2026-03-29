US Dealer Licensing (or USDL) Announces Strategic Investment by Tradepost Partners

US Dealer Licensing (USDL), the nation’s largest company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs obtain wholesale vehicle dealer licenses, today announced a strategic investment by Tradepost Partners and the appointment of RJ Nicolosi as its Chief Executive Officer. The transaction, which closed in November of 2025, provides USDL with institutional backing, experienced board-level leadership, and the capital required to accelerate its national growth strategy.

Tradepost Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led, mid-market businesses with strong growth trajectories. The firm is led by Jordan Hansell, who has served as Chairman of the USDL Board of Directors since the firm’s investment. Hansell previously served as Chairman and CEO of NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, where he led a $1 billion profit-and-loss improvement and placed $17.5 billion in aircraft orders. He also served as President of Rockbridge, a $3 billion AUM private equity firm specializing in the hospitality industry.

Under the new ownership structure, Nicolosi — a technology and digital marketing executive — assumes the role of CEO with a mandate to modernize operations, expand the company’s geographic footprint, and invest in the digital tools that will make it easier than ever for aspiring dealers to get licensed. USDL currently serves entrepreneurs in all 50 states and has helped more than 1,000 individuals obtain their wholesale vehicle dealer licenses.

“USDL has spent years building a reputation as the most trusted name in dealer licensing, and I’m honored to lead the company into its next chapter,” said Nicolosi. “With Tradepost’s support and the caliber of leadership that Jordan Hansell brings to our board, we have the resources and the expertise to serve more entrepreneurs, in more states, with a better experience than anyone else in this industry. Our goal is simple: make the path to becoming a licensed dealer faster, easier, and more affordable.”

“We invest in companies that are already leaders in their category and have the potential to scale significantly,” said Hansell. “US Dealer Licensing is exactly that — a company with a proven model, a loyal customer base, and a clear runway for growth. We’re excited to support RJ and the team as they build the definitive platform for wholesale vehicle dealer licensing in America.”

The investment will fund several strategic priorities, including technology upgrades to USDL’s digital platform, expansion into new markets — with a Southeast office targeted for mid-2026 — and the hiring of additional licensing specialists and leadership team members. The company recently appointed Jenny Fieler, a veteran of multi-brand dealership operations, as Director of Strategic Initiatives to lead expansion planning and process improvement.

USDL maintains a BBB A+ rating and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2023. The company operates from offices in Arlington, Wisconsin and Little Rock, Arkansas, with a team of dedicated licensing specialists available in both English and Spanish.

About US Dealer Licensing

US Dealer Licensing – Driving the American Dream is the nation’s largest company specializing in wholesale vehicle dealer license procurement. The company provides a full-service licensing package — including business formation, surety bond procurement, state license application, and auction access guidance — on a highly cost-competitive basis with a typical turnaround from application to license of approximately 60 days. Serving entrepreneurs in all 50 states from offices in Arlington, WI and Little Rock, AR, USDL is BBB A+ rated and accredited. For more information, visit usdealerlicensing.com or call (888) 344-5570.

About Tradepost Partners

Tradepost Partners is a private equity firm that invests in founder-led, mid-market businesses with enterprise values between $10 million and $100 million. Led by Jordan Hansell, the firm partners with management teams to accelerate growth through operational improvement, strategic investment, and disciplined execution. Hansell brings decades of executive leadership experience, including his tenure as Chairman and CEO of NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, and as President of Rockbridge, a $3 AUM billion hospitality-focused private equity firm.