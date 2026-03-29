Trump Signature To Appear On US Banknotes For First Time In History

Donald Trump is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to have his signature printed on U.S. banknotes, following a decision announced by the Treasury Department ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary.

The new notes will carry Trump’s signature alongside that of Scott Bessent, marking a departure from longstanding conventions in U.S. currency design.

Change To Longstanding Currency Tradition

Since 1861, U.S. banknotes have traditionally included the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the U.S. Treasurer. Under the new plan, Trump’s signature will replace the Treasurer’s, ending that historical practice.

Current notes in circulation feature the signatures of Janet Yellen and Lynn Malerba.

The first $100 bills with the updated signatures are scheduled to be printed in June, with additional denominations expected to follow.

Part Of Anniversary Commemorations

The Treasury Department said the change is intended to recognize the 250th anniversary of the United States, which marks the declaration of independence by the original 13 colonies.

Bessent said the move reflects an effort to highlight national milestones and achievements through currency design.

Brandon Beach said U.S. currency will continue to represent national stability and economic strength.

Political Reactions And Context

The announcement drew criticism from Gavin Newsom, who referenced economic conditions in response to the decision.

The move is part of a broader pattern of initiatives linking Trump’s name to government-related programs and commemorations. Earlier this month, a federal arts commission approved a gold coin bearing Trump’s image as part of the anniversary celebrations.

During his first term, Trump’s name also appeared on economic stimulus checks distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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