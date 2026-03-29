DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Judge Blocks Pentagon Order Against Anthropic In Ongoing AI Dispute

ByJolyen

Mar 29, 2026

Judge Blocks Pentagon Order Against Anthropic In Ongoing AI Dispute

A federal judge has temporarily blocked efforts by the U.S. government to halt the use of Anthropic tools across federal agencies, marking an early development in the company’s lawsuit against the Pentagon.

Rita Lin ruled that directives issued by Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth to immediately stop using Anthropic’s technology could not be enforced for now.

Court Findings And Immediate Impact

In her order, Judge Lin wrote that the government’s actions appeared aimed at harming Anthropic and discouraging public discussion about its concerns over how its technology could be used.

The ruling allows Anthropic’s tools, including its Claude model, to remain in use by government agencies and contractors while the case proceeds.

Government And Company Responses

A spokesperson for US Department of Defense referred to comments by Emil Michael, who described the ruling as a “disgrace” and said it contained multiple factual errors.

Anthropic said it was pleased with the decision and stated it would continue working with the government to support safe and reliable AI deployment.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Background To The Legal Dispute

Anthropic filed the lawsuit earlier this month after the Defense Department labeled the company a “supply chain risk,” a designation that typically restricts government use of a company’s products.

The company said the designation harmed its business and violated its rights, including freedom of speech protections.

Judge Lin noted that public statements from Trump and Hegseth referred to Anthropic using political language rather than citing specific security concerns.

Contract Dispute And Policy Concerns

The dispute followed months of negotiations over a planned expansion of Anthropic’s $200 million contract with the Defense Department.

The Pentagon sought contract terms allowing use of Anthropic’s tools for “any lawful use.” Anthropic and its CEO Dario Amodei raised concerns that such language could permit uses such as mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.

After the company declined to accept the revised terms, the Defense Department moved to restrict its technology, leading to the current legal challenge.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

US Judge Dismisses X Lawsuit Alleging Advertising Boycott By Major Firms
Mar 29, 2026 Jolyen
Trump Signature To Appear On US Banknotes For First Time In History
Mar 29, 2026 Jolyen
New $150,000 Audiophile System by Future Audiophile Helps Harvard Students Creatively Deal with Stress and Anxiety Through Audiophile Sound
Mar 29, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801