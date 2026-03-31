OpenAI Pauses ChatGPT Adult Mode And Scales Back Features Amid Strategy Shift

OpenAI has indefinitely paused plans to introduce an “adult mode” for ChatGPT, as the company reduces focus on experimental features and shifts attention toward business and developer tools.

The decision, first reported by Financial Times, follows months of internal debate and external criticism surrounding the proposed feature, which had been under discussion since late 2025.

Controversy And Internal Debate

The proposed feature, described as an “erotic” or “adult” mode, was initially raised by Sam Altman in October. The idea drew criticism from watchdog groups and within the company itself.

According to earlier reporting by The Wall Street Journal, internal discussions included concerns from advisers about potential misuse, with one warning about the risks of harmful applications tied to sensitive content. The feature was delayed multiple times before being paused without a new timeline.

An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company had no further comment on the decision.

Other Features Deprioritised Or Shut Down

The pause comes alongside other product changes. OpenAI recently deprioritised Instant Checkout, a feature within ChatGPT designed to enable direct purchases from e-commerce platforms.

The company also announced the shutdown of Sora, its AI video generation tool introduced in 2024. The product had faced criticism related to the volume of AI-generated content circulating online.

Shift Toward Core Focus Areas

The changes follow reporting by The Wall Street Journal indicating that OpenAI is undertaking a broader strategic adjustment. The company is concentrating resources on enterprise users and software development tools, areas seen as central to its growth.

Recent developments also include a $200 million agreement between OpenAI and the Department of Defense.

At the same time, competitor Anthropic has released a series of tools focused on coding and business applications, contributing to increased competition in these segments.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.