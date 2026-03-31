Google Expands Live Translate To iOS And 12 Countries While Scaling AI Search Features Globally

Google has expanded its AI-powered Live Translate feature to iOS and additional markets, enabling real-time audio translation through headphones across 12 countries, while also broadening access to its conversational search tool worldwide.

The Live Translate feature, available through Google Translate, now works on both iOS and Android devices in the United States, India, Mexico, Germany, Spain, France, Nigeria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Bangladesh, and Thailand. Previously, the feature was limited to Android users in the United States, India, and Mexico.

Real Time Translation Through Headphones

Live Translate allows users to hear spoken translations directly through their headphones, effectively turning standard audio devices into real-time translation tools. The system supports more than 70 languages and is compatible with any pair of headphones.

Powered by Gemini, the feature preserves vocal characteristics such as tone, emphasis, and cadence, helping users distinguish between speakers during conversations. Google said this improves comprehension in multilingual settings.

Users can activate the feature by opening the Google Translate app, selecting the Live Translate option, and connecting their headphones.

Use Cases And Accessibility

Google said the feature is designed for everyday scenarios, including conversations with family members who speak different languages or navigating public announcements while travelling abroad. The expansion increases availability across regions with diverse language needs.

Search Live Expansion Across Markets

Alongside the translation update, Google has expanded its AI-powered Search Live feature to all supported regions. The tool, available within the Google app, now reaches users in more than 200 countries and territories where AI Mode is enabled.

Search Live allows users to point their smartphone camera at objects and receive real-time assistance through conversational interactions that incorporate visual input. The feature supports back-and-forth dialogue based on what the camera captures.

Originally launched in July 2025, Search Live was previously limited to users in the United States and India.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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