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Netflix Raises Subscription Prices Across Plans As Platform Expands Content And Features

ByJolyen

Mar 31, 2026

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices Across Plans As Platform Expands Content And Features

Netflix has increased subscription prices across its plans, with the ad-supported tier rising to $8.99 per month and higher-tier plans also seeing price adjustments, according to information confirmed to TechCrunch.

The ad-supported plan has increased from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. The standard ad-free plan now costs $19.99, up from $17.99, while the premium plan has risen to $26.99 per month, also reflecting a $2 increase.

Changes To Extra Member Pricing

The company has also adjusted pricing for additional users outside a primary household. Adding an extra member to an ad-supported plan now costs $6.99, down from $7.99. For ad-free plans, the cost has increased to $9.99 from $8.99.

Netflix said the changes reflect ongoing improvements to its content offerings and service quality.

Rollout Timeline And Subscriber Impact

New subscribers began seeing the updated pricing from March 26. Existing users will transition to the new rates over the coming months and will receive email notifications at least one month before the changes take effect.

The price increases were first reported by Android Authority.

Recent Platform Updates And Strategic Context

The latest adjustments follow a previous price increase in January 2025. Since then, Netflix has introduced additional features, including video podcasts, expanded livestreaming content, and plans to update its mobile application and short-form video offerings.

The pricing changes come after Netflix withdrew from a proposed acquisition involving Warner Bros. Discovery. The company declined to raise its $82.7 billion all-cash offer after Warner Bros. Discovery identified a competing bid from Paramount Skydance as more favourable.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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