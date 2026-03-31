RE/MAX Group Expands Florida CRE Advisory

A Strategic Expansion Across Florida Markets

Florida Commercial Property Investment Group of RE/MAX has announced the continued expansion of its commercial real estate advisory services across key markets throughout Florida. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, the firm supports clients across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, as well as growing regions including Naples, Estero, Orlando, Melbourne Beach, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

The expansion reflects sustained demand from businesses, investors, and institutions seeking structured guidance in navigating Florida’s evolving commercial real estate landscape. With increased migration, corporate relocation, and capital inflow into the state, the firm has positioned its platform to deliver comprehensive advisory solutions that address both immediate transaction needs and long-term strategic planning.

By leveraging national and global partnerships, the firm provides clients with extended market reach and international visibility. This network enables cross-border investment opportunities and supports organizations entering Florida from both domestic and international markets.

Comprehensive Services for Complex Transactions

The firm offers a full range of commercial real estate services designed to support clients at every stage of the property lifecycle. These services include investment sales, corporate relocation advisory, tenant and landlord representation, hospitality brokerage, and portfolio transactions.

In addition, the firm works with government entities through General Services Administration leasing and sales, providing expertise in navigating federal requirements and procurement processes. Ground-up development advisory services further support clients seeking to develop new commercial assets in high-growth areas across the state.

Clients represented by the firm include federal agencies, multinational corporations, hospitality groups, franchise operators, nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, and local business owners. This broad client base reflects the firm’s ability to adapt its advisory approach to a wide range of industries and operational requirements.

Leadership Grounded in Multidisciplinary Expertise

The firm is led by Candy Yeung, Managing Director and Commercial Real Estate Advisor, whose professional background combines advanced academic training with industry-specific certifications. Her credentials include a Master of Science in Real Estate Development, along with graduate degrees in related disciplines that inform her analytical and consultative approach.

She holds the CCIM designation, a recognized credential in commercial investment real estate, along with certifications in hospitality real estate investment and asset and portfolio management. As a GSA Certified Realtor, she is authorized to facilitate federal lease and acquisition transactions, positioning the firm to serve government clients alongside private sector organizations.

Her professional achievements include recognition among top commercial producers within the RE/MAX network at both the state and national levels, as well as consistent placement in top-tier performance categories over multiple years.

Data-Driven Advisory and Market Insight

Prior to entering commercial real estate, Yeung held leadership roles in nonprofit management, where she focused on research and program development. This experience informs the firm’s data-driven methodology, which incorporates financial modeling, valuation analysis, and market trend evaluation into each client engagement.

The firm emphasizes a structured approach to decision-making, providing clients with detailed insights into property performance, local market dynamics, and long-term investment potential. Community needs assessments and development pipeline analysis further support clients considering expansion or relocation within Florida.

This analytical framework is designed to reduce uncertainty and enable clients to make informed decisions aligned with their financial and operational objectives.

A Client-Centered Approach to Advisory Services

The firm’s advisory model prioritizes transparency and consistent communication throughout each stage of a transaction. Recognizing that commercial real estate decisions often involve significant financial commitments, the firm focuses on ensuring that clients remain informed and confident throughout the process.

In addition to transactional support, the firm provides guidance on tax considerations, relocation incentives, and regulatory factors that may influence site selection and investment strategy. This consultative approach extends beyond individual transactions, helping clients plan for future growth and portfolio optimization.

Accessibility remains a defining aspect of the firm’s service model, with leadership maintaining active engagement with clients to address time-sensitive opportunities and challenges as they arise.

Industry Engagement and Professional Development

Beyond its client services, the firm contributes to the broader commercial real estate community through mentorship and professional development initiatives. Yeung is recognized for providing guidance to emerging professionals, offering insight into industry practices such as lease structuring, negotiation strategy, and transaction documentation.

This commitment to knowledge sharing supports the development of future industry leaders while reinforcing professional standards within the commercial real estate sector. By engaging with professional networks and industry organizations, the firm maintains connections that enhance both its service capabilities and market awareness.

Strengthening Global and Community Connections

Through affiliations with organizations such as the Asian Real Estate Association of America and the Asian American Federation, the firm maintains access to international networks that support cross-border investment and collaboration. These relationships enable clients to reach broader audiences and connect with capital sources beyond local markets.

At the same time, the firm remains focused on understanding the unique characteristics of Florida communities, ensuring that each recommendation aligns with local economic conditions and development trends. This dual perspective allows the firm to bridge global investment strategies with localized market expertise.

About Florida Commercial Property Investment Group of RE/MAX

Florida Commercial Property Investment Group of RE/MAX is a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm provides investment, leasing, and development advisory services to clients across multiple industries throughout the state. Supported by national and international partnerships, the firm delivers market insights and transaction expertise tailored to complex commercial real estate needs.

Media Contact

Candy Yeung

Broker, Florida Commercial Property Investment Group of RE/MAX

Email: candy@ccim.net

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