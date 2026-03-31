DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Safety Training Seminars Expands Lifesaving Education with New CPR Certification School Opening in South San Francisco

ByEthan Lin

Mar 31, 2026

Safety Training Seminars, a trusted provider of CPR certification classes, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR and emergency training center in South San Francisco. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing mission to make high-quality, lifesaving education more accessible to individuals, healthcare professionals, and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

The new facility will offer a full range of certified courses, including Basic Life Support (BLS) for healthcare providers, CPR and AED training for the general public, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and comprehensive First Aid certification. These courses are designed to equip students with the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively in emergency situations.

With flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on instruction led by experienced instructors & CPR verification stations, Safety Training Seminars continues to set the standard for convenient and engaging safety education. The South San Francisco location will serve a wide range of students: from nurses and medical professionals to teachers, childcare providers, and community members seeking to be prepared in critical moments.

“Opening our South San Francisco location is an exciting step forward in our commitment to community safety,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “We believe that everyone should have access to lifesaving skills. Whether it’s performing CPR, using an AED, or responding to a medical emergency, our goal is to empower people to act quickly and confidently when it matters most.”

The expansion comes at a time when demand for CPR-certified training continues to grow, particularly in healthcare and workplace environments where compliance and preparedness are essential. By offering a wide variety of courses under one roof, Safety Training Seminars ensures that individuals and organizations can meet certification requirements efficiently while receiving top-tier instruction.

Enrollment is now open for all courses at the South San Francisco location. For more information or to register, visit the Safety Training Seminars website.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a leading provider of CPR certification courses across the San Francisco Bay Area. They currently offer these courses in over 90 cities across California.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Blue Fin Vision® Expands Bupa Cataract Pathway Across London, Essex and Hertfordshire
Apr 1, 2026 Ethan Lin
HELIGOLF Elevates Luxury Travel from Munich with Exclusive Helicopter Golf Trips, Scenic Tours, and Premium Alpine Experiences
Apr 1, 2026 Ethan Lin
DistributeX Focuses on Global Ecosystem Expansion and Technology Upgrades, with Steady User Growth Drawing Market Attention
Apr 1, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801