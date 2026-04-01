Rise Accounting Strengthens Outsourced Finance Offering

Meeting Demand for Scalable Financial Infrastructure

Rise Accounting , a UK based firm of Chartered Accountants and corporate finance professionals, has announced the expansion of its outsourced finance function to support technology companies and digital first scale ups. The announcement reflects increasing demand among growth focused businesses for flexible financial infrastructure that does not require building and maintaining in house finance teams.

As startups and SMEs scale, financial operations often become more complex, requiring expertise across compliance, reporting, forecasting, and investor readiness. Many businesses face challenges balancing cost efficiency with access to experienced financial professionals. Rise Accounting’s expanded offering is designed to address this gap by delivering a fully integrated outsourced finance solution tailored to scaling organisations.

A Strategic Alternative to Traditional Finance Teams

The outsourced finance function introduced by Rise Accounting provides businesses with access to a dedicated accountant supported by a broader team of finance specialists. This structure allows companies to maintain continuity while benefiting from a wider range of expertise across accounting and corporate finance.

Unlike traditional accounting models that rely on reactive support, the firm’s approach emphasises ongoing financial oversight and proactive engagement. Each client works directly with a named accountant who develops an understanding of the business’s financial position, operational structure, and growth objectives.

Beyond standard accounting, Rise Accounting often delivers strategic, senior-level reporting typically handled by a CFO, offering valuable insights into budgeting, forecasting, and financial planning. This allows businesses to scale efficiently while avoiding the high cost of a full-time CFO.

A spokesperson from Rise Accounting stated, “We do not just prepare accounts. We focus on the financial health of every business we partner with. Our clients require a proactive, strategic partner that anticipates challenges and provides clarity as they scale.”

Comprehensive Services Across the Business Lifecycle

Rise Accounting’s expanded service offering covers the full financial lifecycle of a business. This includes year end accounts, bookkeeping, payroll and vendor payments, VAT registration and compliance, and self assessment support. In addition, the firm provides management accounts and financial forecasting to support decision making at both operational and strategic levels.

The firm also offers advisory services for Enterprise Management Incentive schemes and SEIS and EIS investment structures. SEIS (Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme) supports very early-stage startups by offering investors up to 50% income tax relief on investments, along with capital gains exemptions and loss relief, making high-risk seed investments more attractive. EIS (Enterprise Investment Scheme) targets slightly more established companies, providing investors with 30% income tax relief, capital gains tax exemptions, and opportunities to defer gains, while still encouraging investment in high-growth SMEs. These programmes are widely used in the UK to support startup growth and investor participation, and require specialist knowledge to implement effectively.

For businesses expanding internationally, Rise Accounting supports entity setup, accounting and compliance in jurisdictions including Dubai and the United States. This capability allows clients to manage cross border operations with a consistent financial strategy.

Designed for Growth Focused Technology Companies

The firm specialises in accounting for tech startups and digital-first scale-ups with 10–100 employees, including both bootstrapped businesses and those preparing for or executing fundraising rounds.

Rise Accounting’s model is structured to scale alongside its clients. Early stage startups preparing for fundraising can access investor ready financial reporting, while more established companies can implement a fully outsourced finance function that supports multi location operations.

By aligning services with different growth stages, the firm aims to provide continuity and reduce the need for businesses to transition between providers as their requirements evolve.

Fixed Fee Structure Supporting Predictable Costs

A key component of the offering is a fixed fee pricing model. This approach removes uncertainty associated with hourly billing and allows clients to access support without concern for incremental costs.

The fixed fee structure is designed to encourage ongoing communication between clients and their finance partners. Businesses can seek guidance, request analysis, or address issues as they arise without delays linked to billing considerations.

This model also supports better financial planning by providing predictable costs, which is particularly important for startups and scale ups managing cash flow during periods of growth.

Cloud Based Accounting and Real Time Insights

Rise Accounting integrates cloud based accounting platforms such as Xero and QuickBooks into its service delivery. These systems enable real time access to financial data, allowing businesses to monitor performance and make informed decisions.

Cloud accounting platforms also support automation of routine processes, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of errors. By leveraging these tools, Rise Accounting provides clients with up to date financial information and enhanced visibility into key metrics.

The firm notes that real time insights are increasingly important for businesses operating in competitive and rapidly changing markets, where timely decision making can influence growth outcomes.

Supporting International Expansion and Compliance

As more UK based companies expand into global markets, compliance and financial structuring become increasingly complex. Rise Accounting’s international expertise supports businesses navigating these challenges while maintaining alignment with local regulations.

The firm provides guidance on entity setup, tax considerations, and reporting requirements in multiple jurisdictions. This ensures that clients can expand operations while maintaining financial transparency and compliance.

By combining local knowledge with a centralised financial strategy, the firm aims to simplify the process of international growth for its clients.

About Rise Accounting

Rise Accounting is a UK-based accounting and advisory firm that helps growth-oriented SMEs across a wide range of sectors, including technology, hospitality, professional services and beyond, scale efficiently and make smarter financial decisions.

Led by Chartered Accountants and corporate finance professionals, the firm provides fully outsourced finance functions and CFO services, accounting, bookkeeping and compliance support, and strategic advisory services.

Rise Accounting helps businesses achieve financial clarity, maintain compliance, and prepare for investment and expansion. More information is available at the website Rise Accounting.

Media Contact

Matt Dangell

Rise Accounting

Phone: 020 7600 2643

Email: info@therisegroup.co.uk

Address: 131 Finsbury Pavement, London, United Kingdom

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