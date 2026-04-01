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Blue Fin Vision® Expands Bupa Cataract Pathway Across London, Essex and Hertfordshire

ByEthan Lin

Apr 1, 2026

Blue Fin Vision® has expanded the Bupa cataract pathway across three clinical sites, bringing consultant-delivered cataract care to insured patients in London, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Patients insured with Bupa can now be assessed and treated at:

  • Weymouth Street Hospital, 42–46 Weymouth Street, London, W1G 6NP
  • Phoenix Hospital Chelmsford, New London Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 0PP
  • Chase Lodge Hospital, Page Street, Mill Hill, London, NW7 2ED
  • One Hatfield Hospital, 3 Hatfield Avenue, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 9UA

Bupa patients at One Hatfield Hospital are seen under separate Bupa-recognised arrangements outside the cataract pathway.

The expansion allows patients to access Harley Street–level consultant care within a structured regional network. The Blue Fin Vision® model delivers a fully integrated approach at every site, advanced diagnostics, double biometry, and consultant-led surgery throughout. The system manages both routine and complex cases within the same network, including access to in-house vitreoretinal support where required.

Mr Mfazo Hove, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Blue Fin Vision®, said: “Patients no longer need to choose between convenience and quality. The same standards, the same systems, and the same consultant-led care are available across the network – whether you are seen in London, Essex or Hertfordshire.”

Blue Fin Vision® holds four consecutive years of independently audited NOD outcome data, with a posterior capsule rupture rate of approximately 0.2% against a national benchmark of approximately 1%. The practice has more than 500 verified patient reviews across various platforms, and this expansion signals an opportunity for even more patients to enjoy its diverse and expert services.

Mr Hove added that “Surgery is delivered by a system, not by a single individual. Every controllable variable is measured, structured and owned.” To learn more, visit the Blue Fin Vision website here: https://bluefinvision.com/cataract-surgery/.

About Blue Fin Vision

Blue Fin Vision provides private eye care and surgery across London, Hertfordshire and Essex. It prides itself on giving each patient a dedicated consultant ophthalmologist who will handle every step within the process – from initial consultations right down to surgery aftercare. Led by Mr Mfazo Hove (who has over 55,000 eye procedures under his belt), the company has made a name for itself by delivering exemplary services to those in need. Complications for eye procedures at Blue Fin Vision regularly fall three to five times lower than the national average.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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