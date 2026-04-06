Lucid Reports Sales Drop In Q1 As Supplier Issue Disrupts Deliveries

Lucid Group reported a decline in vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2026, citing a supplier-related issue that disrupted sales of its Gravity SUV despite continued production growth.

Seat Supplier Problem Halts Gravity Deliveries

Lucid said it delivered 3,093 vehicles in the quarter, down 42% from the previous quarter and about 0.5% lower than the same period last year. The company produced approximately 5,500 vehicles during the same period.

The drop in deliveries was attributed to a quality issue involving second-row seats supplied by a vendor. The problem led Lucid to pause sales of the Gravity SUV for 29 days.

The issue also resulted in a recall of more than 4,000 Gravity vehicles. The company told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that seat belt anchors in the second row were not properly welded.

Company Says Demand Remains Stable

Lucid said the delivery slowdown was not linked to demand. A spokesperson, Nick Twork, said the company halted sales after an unapproved change by a supplier and resumed deliveries after confirming vehicle quality.

Twork added that January and March showed strong results, following what he described as eight consecutive record quarters, nearly achieving year-over-year growth on their own.

Lucid said in a regulatory filing that the supplier issue has been resolved and is not expected to affect broader production plans.

Production Targets Remain Unchanged

The company reaffirmed its 2026 production guidance of between 25,000 and 27,000 vehicles. Lucid produced 18,378 vehicles in 2025, meaning the current target represents a potential increase of up to 47%.

Mass Market Expansion Plans Continue

The supplier disruption comes as Lucid prepares to introduce a new vehicle built on a lower-cost platform aimed at the mass market. The company has said the upcoming model will be priced around $50,000.

The new vehicle is expected to compete with models such as the Rivian R2 from Rivian, as well as the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 from Tesla, and the Chevrolet Equinox EV.

Featured image credits: Epoch Automotive

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