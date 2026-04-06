Fizz Surges In Saudi Arabia As Anonymous App Expands Beyond College Roots

Anonymous social app Fizz reached the top of Apple’s App Store rankings in Saudi Arabia within 48 hours of its launch, marking a rapid international debut as the company expands beyond its college-based user base.

Rapid Growth Follows Middle East Launch

Founded in 2022 by Teddy Solomon and Ashton Cofer while they were students at Stanford University, Fizz initially focused on anonymous messaging within college communities. The app has since raised $40 million and expanded to 700 campuses.

Its launch in Saudi Arabia marks its first international expansion. Users in the country have sent more than one million messages since mid-March, and the app currently holds the top position in the App Store’s news category.

The expansion follows the introduction of Fizz Feed, a feature that allows users outside college campuses to participate in location-based communities.

Strategy Targets Broader Social Platform Growth

Solomon said the company aims to evolve into a wider social platform rather than remain limited to student communities. The Saudi launch represents an early test of that strategy in a new market.

The company identified the Middle East as a potential growth region after Solomon attended a conference in Dubai. Fizz later sent a marketing analyst to Saudi Arabia to build local connections and study user behavior ahead of launch.

Solomon said the region’s strong adoption of platforms such as Snapchat, WhatsApp, and TikTok contributed to its decision to expand there.

Local Context Shaped By Economic And Social Changes

Saudi Arabia’s technology and social landscape has evolved under the Vision 2030 initiative introduced by Mohammed bin Salman. The plan aims to diversify the country’s economy beyond oil and includes investment in global technology companies such as Google and Uber.

The government has also launched new initiatives, including the creation of an AI company called Humain, as part of broader efforts to modernize the economy.

Moderation Challenges In Regulated Environment

Operating in Saudi Arabia presents regulatory considerations. The country remains an absolute monarchy with restrictions on speech, and authorities may monitor digital platforms or require content removal.

Solomon said Fizz is applying strict moderation practices to comply with local rules. The company has developed Arabic natural language processing tools and recruited hundreds of volunteer moderators from its local user base to support content review.

Fizz uses a similar moderation model in its college communities, combining AI systems with human moderators familiar with local cultural context.

The company said it has not received investment from Saudi entities and has not engaged with government officials regarding its operations.

Featured image credits: The Blue Diamond Gallery

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