X Rolls Out Auto Translation And AI Image Editing Powered By Grok

X is introducing automatic post translation and a new AI-powered image editor, expanding in-app features powered by Grok to improve user interaction and content accessibility.

Automatic Translation Expands Global Reach

X said automatic translation is now rolling out worldwide. Users can view translated posts and choose to disable translations for specific languages through a settings option.

We're rolling out auto-translate worldwide to give posts in any language global reach on X.



The translations are powered by Grok and have improved substantially over the last couple months.



If you prefer to read in the original language, you can always turn off auto-translate… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 7, 2026

The feature is designed to help posts reach a broader audience across language barriers, following similar efforts by other platforms such as Reddit, which has tested machine translation features in recent years.

New Image Editor Adds Editing And AI Generation Tools

The company is also launching a new image editor within its iOS app. The editor includes drawing tools, text overlays, and a blur function that allows users to obscure sensitive details such as faces or personal information.

Ladies and gentlemen, we're launching a brand new Photo Editor in our post composer.



It has long-overdue features like drawing & text. But we also included special add-ons that are unique to X:



• Edit with words, powered by Grok

• Add a blur to redact parts of the photo… pic.twitter.com/38Zaw8b5jl — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 7, 2026

In addition, users can modify images using natural language prompts. For example, users can request stylistic changes, such as converting an image into a painting, with Grok generating the edited version.

X said the image editing tools will be introduced to Android devices at a later stage.

Feature Follows Earlier Concerns Around AI Image Use

Earlier in 2026, Elon Musk faced criticism from regulators over the platform’s handling of AI-generated images, particularly cases involving altered images of individuals without consent.

The company subsequently restricted some image generation features to paid users. It has not confirmed whether the new editing tools will follow the same access model.

Part Of Broader Industry Shift Toward AI Editing

The updates reflect a broader trend among technology companies integrating AI-driven editing capabilities. Firms such as Google and Adobe have also introduced tools that allow users to edit images using text-based instructions.

The rollout marks X’s continued effort to embed AI features directly into its platform to enhance content creation and engagement.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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