Atlassian Adds Remix And AI Agents To Confluence For Data And App Creation

Atlassian has introduced new AI tools within Confluence, including a visual tool called Remix and a set of third-party agents designed to turn documents into charts, prototypes, and applications.

Remix Converts Data Into Visual Assets

Remix, now available in open beta, enables users to transform data stored in Confluence into visual formats such as charts and graphics. The tool recommends appropriate formats based on the content and generates visuals without requiring users to switch to external applications.

The feature is designed to streamline how teams present and interpret information directly within their existing workspace.

Third Party Agents Extend Confluence Capabilities

Atlassian also introduced three AI agents that operate within Confluence using model context protocols.

One agent integrates with Lovable to turn product ideas into working prototypes. Another connects with Replit to convert technical documents into starter applications. A third links to Gamma to generate slides and presentation materials.

These integrations allow users to move from documentation to execution within the same environment.

Focus On Embedding AI Into Existing Workflows

Sanchan Saxena said the updates aim to turn a single Confluence page into a starting point for multiple outputs, including prototypes, presentations, and customer-facing materials.

The release builds on Atlassian’s broader strategy of embedding AI tools into its existing products rather than launching standalone platforms. Earlier in 2026, the company added AI agents to Jira.

Industry Shift Toward Integrated AI Tools

The approach reflects a wider trend across enterprise software. Salesforce initially introduced a standalone AI agent platform called Agentforce in 2024 but has since expanded AI features within existing tools such as Slack.

OpenAI has also pursued similar integration strategies through initiatives like Frontier Alliances, which focus on embedding AI capabilities into existing enterprise systems.

The new Atlassian tools aim to reduce friction between documentation and execution by allowing teams to generate outputs directly from their collaboration platform.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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