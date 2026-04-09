RevCentric Partners and Spotlight.ai Announce Strategic Partnership

The Problem Hasn’t Changed. The Stakes Have.

Most sales organizations that invest in a playbook and a methodology like MEDDPICC see the same result: strong kickoff, lots of excitement, short adoption window and a slow regression to old habits. The methodology works. Getting it to stick, across every rep, on every deal, every quarter, so that real positive selling outcomes materialize, is where organizations consistently fall short. Spotlight.ai and RevCentric partner to bring together know-how, training and technology to ensure successful transformation and ongoing measurable success through unprecedented visibility and control.

David M. Boyle, Founding Partner at RevCentric Partners and part of the original team that first rolled out MEDDIC at PTC in 1996, puts it plainly:

“You’re sadly mistaken if you think fundamentals have somehow left the building with Elvis. The great sales organizations are all day long, seven times again on Sunday, working on fundamentals.”

While knowledge is key, the gap is around execution and accountability. This partnership closes it.

Two Companies Built Exactly for This Era

The proven playbook operators that make up RevCentric Partners were part of the original team that first deployed and pioneered MEDDIC at PTC in 1996. Since then, each Partner went on his own way, climbed the ranks at other world class playbook organizations, such as Zscaler, Splunk, Databricks, AppDynamcis, etc., with multiple “world #1 titles” before becoming CRO’s themselves, multiple times over.

RevCentric’s approach to enablement is uniquely superior to every other enablement firm: Not only are they proven sales operators, who will customize sales playbooks for every unique client and or use case, but they take their enablement right into the trenches, teaching on live sales calls, the only place sellers ever truly learn new skills. This approach is so effective, RevCentric is able to contractually provide sales performance improvement guarantees, such as improving seller productivity by 2X, or they do not invoice their clients!

The Spotlight.ai platform listens to every buyer interaction, guides reps on every opportunity, qualifies every opportunity, runs deal reviews, and updates CRM, without manual input from reps. Spotlight.ai will autonomously operationalize the frameworks RevCentric Partners deploy. Out of the box, it comes with packaged MEDDPICC agentic accelerators built directly into the platform: pre-configured to the playbook RevCentric instills through qualification frameworks, deal inspection AI workflows, and scoring models. Teams don’t have to build all this from scratch. The playbook is already there, ready to run, track and measure.

Underpinning it all is the Spotlight.ai Knowledge Graph: 40M+ signals built on enterprise value selling expertise, deep signals aligned to MEDDPICC methodology, and historic win/loss patterns. Through Spotlight’s MCP (Model Context Protocol), that knowledge is also available to any organization that wants to build their own agents on top of it.

QUOTE, ROI CARMEL, Co-founder & CEO, Spotlight.ai

“The hardest problem in enterprise sales isn’t knowing the playbook. It’s executing it consistently across every rep, every deal, every quarter. RevCentric solves the human side of that problem – building the customized playbook and training the teams on it. Spotlight.ai operationalizes it at scale, making it the DNA of the sales team execution. Together, we ensure consistent value-selling playbook execution and MEDDPICC adoption to drive more wins and better predictability.”

Built for Teams That Want to Bring The Science Into The Art Of Selling

Spotlight.ai customers have seen what consistent Value-Selling and MEDDPICC execution delivers at scale. Across the platform: $8B in revenue impacted, over 100,000 opportunities qualified and run, over 210,000 customer contacts qualified, and 40+ million AI signals matched. These are the results of scaling methodology with Agentic AI on every deal. RevCentric’s clients will now be able to leverage the huge Spotlight.ai knowledge-graph and the agentic platform to guide, inspect, track and measure their team execution.

QUOTE, DAVID M. BOYLE, Founding Partner, RevCentric Partners

“We teach leaders and sellers what the legends taught us, the same sales playbooks proven at PTC, BMC-Bladelogic, Splunk, Databricks, and Zscaler. What sets us apart is that we teach in the trenches. Spotlight.ai can now pick up where we left off, staying behind, effectively in the trenches, ensuring that the team sticks to the playbook and applies its methodology, thus ensuring full adoption of new skills and significantly improving sales performance in a highly sustainable, repeatable way!”

The Playbook and the Platform

RevCentric teaches customized sales playbooks in the trenches, on live deals, until the methodology is genuinely adopted. Spotlight.ai operationalizes it autonomously so it doesn’t fade after kickoff, ensuring full adoption of new skills, with out-of-the-box accelerators that give teams a running start from day one, ensure evidence-based accuracy and provide a data-driven learning cycle to keep perfecting the motion.

The Spotlight.ai Knowledge Graph means no team starts cold. Forty million-plus signals built on enterprise selling patterns, MEDDPICC execution data, and historic win/loss intelligence are already processed and embedded. A team that went live yesterday operates on knowledge it would have taken the best organizations decades to accumulate.

Finally, a combined solution for enterprise sales organizations ready to close the gap between enablement and full adoption. A solution with proven results of some of the best sales teams in the industry.

About Spotlight.ai

Spotlight.ai is a technology company that provides an AI-driven platform for enterprise sales execution. The platform captures and analyzes sales interactions, applies qualification frameworks, and delivers real-time insights to improve deal outcomes. Its Knowledge Graph and agentic AI capabilities enable organizations to scale proven sales methodologies across teams and opportunities.

Media Contact:

Lolita Trachtengerts

VP Growth & GTM Ops, Spotlight.ai

Email: info@spotlight.ai

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