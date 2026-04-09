Lumion’s All-in-One Platform Helps Trade Schools Streamline Operations Amid Rising Demand

According to University Business, enrollment in trade school grew 4.9% from fall 2020 to 2023. In addition, interest in attending trade school has nearly doubled since 2017, and university enrollment has declined by 0.6% since the pandemic.

Considering that there’s a rising interest in trade and technical schools, owners and administrators may be struggling to keep up with the enrollment process. Scattered and inconsistent communications can lead to frustrations in all parties involved, and talented students may end up enrolling at alternative schools or not at all.

To streamline these operational issues, Lumion presents an effective solution through its innovative software. This company’s goal is to connect bright students with the right trade schools so they can pursue an education in a smooth and efficient manner.

The first offering is its complete enrollment management platform. Users can do everything from lead capture to student onboarding through one hub. It utilizes 24/7 AI lead capture, which relieves manual human work. Users can also have online applications and get digital signatures, which makes things more digital and convenient.

Lumion claims that by using its enrollment management platform, schools can get an average cost savings of $2,400 per month. There’s also 20% less admin time and 98% SMS open rate, proving that the platform can save time while boosting results.

Its second offering is its complete tuition payments platform. The National College Attainment Network (NCAN) reports that 71% of students had experienced financial challenges while in school, so they may not always be able to afford tuition. Lumion’s platform makes it easier for them, as there are flexible payment plans that aren’t difficult to manage on the user’s side.

Through the tuition payments platform, customized deductions can be made, in addition to interest-free or interest-bearing payments. This platform has served over 100,000 students and has a 100% student approval rate. It also has a collection rate of over 90% and over $200 million in payments collected, which shows how effective it is.

Lastly, Lumion has a complete automation and insights system; this is designed to help both owners/administrators and students. Users can create and send out student surveys with unlimited custom fields, and this can help them find out student roadblocks and remove them. They also have access to a contacts CRM, smart workflows (automated tasks), and a report builder, all of which simplify operations.

Lumion reports that through their automation and insights system, the average time saved is 30%. In addition, there’s double the survey completion rate and 7 times higher conversion with automated replies.

Interested parties can easily get set up with Lumion by taking only 6 simple steps. There are 3 plans to choose from, depending on how big the user’s school is. They can also get a custom solution by speaking with Lumion specialists who can tailor the services to specific needs.