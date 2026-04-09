Scenario-Driven, Collaborative Prosperity | CHERY Brings AiMOGA Robotics to Auto China, Jointly Exploring a New Intelligent Industry Ecosystem

Right now, embodied intelligence has become the core focus of global technology and industry. With continuous breakthroughs in large models, perception systems, and motion control technologies, the robotics industry is accelerating its shift from technological exploration to large-scale application in real-world scenarios. CHERY has been closely following global technology and industry transformation trends, continuously deepening our globalization and intelligent strategy layout, and positioning the robotics industry as the key third growth curve of the group. AiMOGA Robotics, relying on CHERY’s mature manufacturing system, strong supply chain capabilities, and global layout, adheres to the development philosophy of “Scenario-Driven, Collaborative Prosperity”, efficiently driving product R&D iteration and global landing application.

In April 2026, AiMOGA’s humanoid robot Mornine interacted with guests at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

Full-Dimension Empowerment From CHERY: AiMOGA Achieves Large-Scale Scenario Application

CHERY’s mature manufacturing system, complete supply chain, and global layout have laid a solid industrial foundation for AiMOGA Robotics. In April 2025, AiMOGA Robotics completed the batch delivery of the first 220 humanoid robots globally, officially entering a new phase of large-scale landing. To date, AiMOGA Robotics has entered over 30 countries and regions worldwide, with over 100 application scenarios landed, and outstanding results in the public service field are particularly eye-catching. Scenarios including traffic police duty, government affairs services, traffic guidance, and school safety patrols have been continuously rolled out, with product capabilities and technical systems continuously iterated and upgraded.

Deep Vehicle-Machine Synergy: CHERY × AiMOGA Jointly Build a New Paradigm of Intelligent Ecosystem

As an important extension of CHERY’s intelligent automotive ecosystem, AiMOGA Robotics is deeply integrated with the automotive intelligent system, breaking the barriers between robot and in-vehicle systems, and building a full-link, integrated intelligent experience of “Automobile + Robot”. During the Auto China 2026, the two sides will debut on the same stage, showcasing our vehicle-machine synergy innovation achievements and the future vision of mobility, expanding multiple scenarios including automotive showrooms and public reception through ecosystem integration, and creating brand-new industrial value.

Three Grand Events Debut in Tandem: AiMOGA’s New Product Matrix to Launch Globally

Driven by both scenario landing and ecosystem collaboration, the latest achievements and future layout of AiMOGA Robotics will be showcased and launched globally through three grand events. Beyond the joint exhibition of CHERY and AiMOGA at the Auto China 2026 & CHERY International Business Summit, AiMOGA will hold a global launch event to officially unveil new robots and a brand-new product matrix, covering multiple forms and scenarios, showcasing AiMOGA’s continuously expanding capability system and industrialization path for different scenarios. At the same time, the CHERY International Business Summit will release the group’s future industrial layout, clarifying the direction of AiMOGA’s global cooperation and ecosystem openness.

CHERY has always driven industrial upgrading through technological innovation, relying on AiMOGA Robotics to continuously promote embodied intelligence technology breakthroughs and scenario landing, providing global users with more intelligent and efficient service experiences. In April 2026, CHERY sincerely invites global partners to join us at the Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit and the AiMOGA global launch event, to jointly explore more possibilities for robot scenario landing, ecosystem collaboration, and global development, and hand in hand open a new era of intelligent mobility and intelligent services.