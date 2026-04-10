Now Hear This Announces Dawn Geda’s Rise to Co-Owner and Community Leader in Hearing Care

A Career That Began at the Front Desk and Grew Into Leadership

Now Hear This® announces the continued leadership journey of Dawn Geda, whose role has evolved alongside the clinic since its founding in 2012. Beginning as a patient care coordinator on January 16, 2012, the same day the clinic opened its doors, Geda has grown through multiple positions, ultimately becoming co-owner of the practice.

Her entry into the field was marked by a defining question during her interview process. She sought clarity on what would differentiate the clinic from others in the audiology field and how it would genuinely improve patient outcomes. The answer she received centered on innovation, advanced hearing technology, and a commitment to transforming hearing care. According to Geda, that promise was fulfilled.

“I asked what would truly make this clinic different and better for patients. I was told the approach and technology would be unlike anything else available, and that we would change hearing care in our region. And that is exactly what happened,” said Geda.

Over the years, her responsibilities expanded as she developed a deep understanding of both patient care and operational excellence.

Building Expertise Across Every Level of Care

Geda’s professional growth reflects a rare progression through multiple roles within a single healthcare practice. After years of serving as the primary point of contact for patients, she advanced to practice manager in May 2021. In June 2023, she further expanded her expertise by completing additional training to become a registered audiology assistant.

This comprehensive experience has shaped her leadership approach. Having worked directly with patients, supported clinical processes, and managed daily operations, Geda brings a multidimensional perspective to her role as co-owner.

Her leadership philosophy centers on empathy and practical insight. Her early experiences greeting patients and guiding them through their hearing care journeys established a foundation of trust that continues to influence the clinic’s culture today.

Geda noted that compassion has always been central to her work. “That compassion, paired with my genuine desire to serve those in need, made me a natural fit as the clinic’s primary point of contact. It allowed me to welcome patients, earn their trust, and help bring them through our door with confidence and comfort.”

A Commitment to Innovation and Patient Outcomes

Throughout her tenure, Geda has played a key role in ensuring that Now Hear This® remains at the forefront of hearing technology and patient care solutions. Her commitment to continuous improvement has helped the clinic maintain a reputation for delivering effective and personalized hearing care.

Under her leadership, the clinic has consistently invested in advanced programming technology and evidence-based practices designed to improve hearing aid adoption and long term patient satisfaction.

This focus on innovation has contributed to measurable recognition within the local community. In October 2025, Now Hear This® was awarded Raleigh’s Best Gold Audiologist/Hearing Center by The News & Observer for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition reflects both clinical excellence and patient trust.

The clinic also celebrated its 14th anniversary in February, marking more than a decade of service and growth in the Raleigh area.

A Culture of Compassion Beyond the Clinic

Geda’s influence extends beyond clinical operations into community engagement and charitable initiatives. Her longstanding commitment to service began in the early 1990s when she founded a charity supporting terminally ill children and their families receiving care at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

For more than a decade, the initiative provided assistance to families facing significant medical and financial challenges. This early work established a pattern of community involvement that continues today.

In Raleigh, Geda has remained active in charitable efforts, including organizing holiday support programs for families in need. Her leadership was particularly visible following Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread damage in Western North Carolina.

Geda responded by organizing a clinic-wide initiative to collect winter weather supplies—such as coats, blankets, and sleeping bags—for individuals who had lost everything during the hurricane and were living in tents. She personally delivered these donations to the affected areas, ensuring they reached those in need in a timely manner.

“I have always believed that we are stronger when we stand together, and that helping one another is simply part of what we are meant to do,” Geda said.

Now Hear This® also partners with Hearing Charities of America, reinforcing its commitment to making hearing care accessible to underserved populations.

A Leadership Model Built on Experience and Understanding

What distinguishes Geda’s leadership is her firsthand experience in nearly every aspect of the clinic’s operations. Unlike many practice leaders who enter management from a single discipline, her progression through multiple roles has provided a comprehensive understanding of both patient and staff needs.

This perspective allows her to make informed decisions that balance clinical effectiveness, operational efficiency, and patient satisfaction. It also fosters a workplace culture where team members feel supported and aligned with the clinic’s mission.

Her ability to connect with both patients and staff has earned her recognition as a central figure within the organization. Often described as the heart of Now Hear This®, Geda continues to guide the clinic with a focus on empathy, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Sustaining Growth While Preserving Core Values

As Now Hear This® continues to grow, Geda’s leadership remains grounded in the principles that defined the clinic’s founding. These include personalized care, technological advancement, and a commitment to building lasting relationships with patients.

Her journey from front desk coordinator to co-owner illustrates the impact of internal development and long term dedication within healthcare organizations. It also highlights the importance of aligning professional growth with patient centered values.

With continued recognition, community engagement, and investment in innovation, Now Hear This® is positioned to maintain its leadership in audiology services while expanding its reach and impact.

More information about the clinic can be found a Now Hear This® , along with updates on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube .

About Now Hear This

Now Hear This® is a Raleigh based audiology clinic specializing in advanced hearing care solutions. Since its founding in 2012, the clinic has focused on combining innovative technology with personalized treatment plans to improve patient outcomes. Known for its patient centered approach, the clinic has received multiple community awards and maintains partnerships with charitable organizations to expand access to hearing care.

Media Contact

Dawn Marie Geda

Vice-President & Practice Manager, Now Hear This® Hearing Aids & Audiology

Email: Info@NowHearThisClinic.com

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