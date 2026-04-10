Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland Announces Unique Tiny House Experience in Portland, Oregon

Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland Offers One-of-a-Kind Tiny House Stays in Portland

Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland, located in the heart of Portland, Oregon, is redefining the way travelers experience the city with its family-owned, tiny house hotel. Offering 12 uniquely designed and custom-built tiny homes, Tiny Digs is quickly becoming one of the top-rated lodging options in the area, thanks to its quirky charm, personalized service, and eco-friendly accommodations.

A True Portland Experience

Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland offers travelers the chance to stay in a cozy, sustainable tiny house that combines modern design with a vintage twist. Each of the 12 tiny homes is individually themed, showcasing a carefully curated blend of old and new items. Guests can expect to experience personalized, one-of-a-kind accommodations that reflect the unique culture and style of Portland.

Whether guests are visiting Portland for the first time or returning for a repeat stay, Tiny Digs provides a chance to explore a variety of different house designs, with many visitors returning to experience a new tiny home each time. The hotel’s goal is to offer more than just a place to stay, it aims to create an unforgettable experience for each guest.

A Recognized Portland Landmark

Tiny Digs has received rave reviews, earning a spot as one of the top 10-rated hotels in Portland, with a 4.8-star rating on Google. It has been featured in notable publications such as National Geographic Traveler Magazine, highlighting its unique approach to hospitality. The hotel’s owner, Pam Westra, also won a prestigious global design competition with Airbnb’s OMG Contest, where she was awarded $100,000 for creating a sustainable and unique place to stay in Michigan. Additionally, Tiny Digs has made appearances on HGTV’s Tiny House Hunters and is proud to own one of the tiny houses featured on Living Big in a Tiny House, the popular YouTube channel hosted by Bryce Langston.

The hotel’s exceptional reputation is a testament to the uniqueness and quality of the experience offered. Guests rave about the attention to detail in each tiny house, with many saying they feel like they’ve stepped into a magical, whimsical world that is unlike any other hotel.

Location and Accessibility

Situated in Portland’s vibrant Kerns neighborhood, Tiny Digs is at the epicenter of the city’s cultural and culinary scene. The area boasts over 50 restaurants and brewpubs within walking distance, along with quirky shops, vintage stores, and antique markets. Guests can easily explore Portland’s diverse attractions, including the downtown area, which is only 10-15 minutes away, and the international airport, which is conveniently located nearby.

The surrounding area also offers a variety of outdoor activities, from year-round skiing in the nearby mountains to scenic waterfall hiking in the Columbia River Gorge. The city’s proximity to the Pacific coast, wine country in the Willamette Valley, and other natural wonders makes it an ideal base for day trips. Despite all the attractions nearby, Tiny Digs is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day of sightseeing.

The Experience of Tiny Living

The concept of “experiential stays” has been rapidly growing in popularity within the travel industry, and Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland is at the forefront of this trend. With its private, gated community, guests enjoy a peaceful, safe, and cozy environment to return to after a day of exploring Portland. The hotel features a charming courtyard with two fire pits, hammocks, and yard games, perfect for unwinding and reflecting on the day’s adventures.

Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland offers more than just a place to stay, it’s a chance to experience a different way of living. Each tiny house is an example of sustainable design, showcasing the potential of tiny homes as a future trend in housing. Guests interested in tiny living can take inspiration from the homes at Tiny Digs and explore the possibilities of building their own tiny house.

Booking and Special Offers

Booking a stay at Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland is simple through their website, with the option to choose from a variety of themed tiny homes. Early bookings are recommended to ensure the desired house is available. The hotel also offers exclusive pricing for direct bookings, ensuring that guests receive the best deal possible.

For foodies, Tiny Digs provides guests with a curated list of local restaurants and hidden gems around Portland, allowing visitors to experience the city’s culinary diversity. The hotel also offers a selection of day trips to local attractions and insider recommendations from locals. Tiny Digs’ focus on delivering an authentic and personalized experience ensures that guests leave with lasting memories of their Portland getaway.

About Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland

Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland is a family-owned business that offers a one-of-a-kind tiny house experience in the heart of Portland, Oregon. With 12 uniquely themed, custom-built tiny homes, the hotel aims to provide guests with a cozy, sustainable, and memorable lodging experience. Located in the vibrant Kerns neighborhood, Tiny Digs is ideal for travelers seeking a quirky and charming alternative to traditional hotels. The hotel has been featured in numerous publications, including National Geographic Traveler Magazine, and has gained recognition for its creativity and design excellence.



Media Contact



Pam Westra

Owner, Tiny Digs Hotel of Tiny Houses Portland

Email: hello@tinydigshotel.com

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