Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, Consultant Psychiatrist and Regional Chief of Staff at HorizonNB and Founder & CEO of Quantum HealthTech Solutions Inc, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council

The Forttuna Councils are a global leadership platform designed to bring together accomplished professionals whose work advances well-being, innovation, and responsible leadership worldwide. As a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, the Councils function as an advisory ecosystem that values depth of expertise, lived experience, and cross-sector collaboration. Through focused councils spanning health, business, technology, education, human resources, finance and marketing, Forttuna Councils facilitate strategic dialogue, shared learning, and collective insight. The platform enables leaders to contribute perspective, inform global conversations, and shape approaches that strengthen systems, elevate human outcomes, and support sustainable progress across diverse communities.

Dr. Nachiketa Sinha, Consultant Psychiatrist and Regional Chief of Staff at Horizon Health Network, NB, Canada and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum HealthTech Solutions Inc, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, a visionary mental health leader, systems innovator, and advocate for equitable, patient-centered care. With nearly two decades of clinical, administrative, and academic experience, his work has left a lasting impact on mental health services in New Brunswick and across Canada.

Since 2006, Dr. Sinha has served as a consulting psychiatrist in New Brunswick, Canada, where he has combined clinical excellence with a deep commitment to culturally responsive care. His approach emphasizes dignity, access, and holistic well-being, particularly for Indigenous and marginalized populations. By integrating psychiatric expertise with empathy and community awareness, he has advanced models of care that address both individual needs and broader system challenges.

In May 2022, Dr. Sinha was appointed Regional Chief of Staff for Horizon Health Network, the province’s largest health authority. In this role, he oversees the quality of medical care across the region, providing strategic leadership that spans clinical governance, physician engagement, and system performance. His appointment reflects trust in his ability to lead complex healthcare environments with clarity, accountability, and compassion.

Prior to this role, Dr. Sinha served as Chief of Psychiatry at Horizon’s Moncton Hospital, where he led multidisciplinary teams and advanced the integration of mental health services across care settings. His leadership strengthened collaboration between inpatient, outpatient, and community-based services, improving continuity of care and patient outcomes. He is widely respected for fostering inclusive team cultures and evidence-based practice.

Dr. Sinha’s academic foundation reflects a global perspective on mental health. A graduate of Karnataka University, where he earned his MBBS in 2001, he completed psychiatric training in the United Kingdom under the Cambridge Deanery. During this period, he gained experience with the Bedfordshire and Luton NHS Trust, developing expertise in diverse clinical environments and health systems. This international training continues to inform his approach to innovation and leadership.

To complement his clinical expertise, Dr. Sinha earned an Executive MBA in Health Care from the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business. This qualification strengthened his capacity to navigate health system transformation, aligning clinical priorities with operational strategy, financial stewardship, and long-term sustainability. His rare combination of medical and business acumen enables him to bridge frontline care with executive decision-making.

Dr. Sinha has held influential leadership roles at both provincial and national levels. He is a former President of the Canadian Psychiatric Association and the New Brunswick Psychiatric Association, where he advanced patient-centered care, mental health policy reform, and access initiatives such as Community Treatment Orders. Through these roles, he contributed to shaping mental health policy and professional standards across Canada.

In addition to his clinical and administrative work, Dr. Sinha serves as Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Dalhousie University. In this capacity, he is actively involved in education, mentorship, and research across the Atlantic provinces. His academic contributions support the development of future mental health professionals while advancing evidence-based practice and compassionate care models.

Driven by a commitment to innovation, Dr. Sinha founded Quantum HealthTech Solutions Inc to explore how technology can enhance mental health delivery and outcomes. Through this venture, he focuses on integrating digital solutions, data-driven insights, and system-level thinking to improve access, efficiency, and patient engagement. His work reflects a forward-looking approach to mental health care in an increasingly digital world.

Dr. Sinha is also the author of Empowered and Strong, a widely recognized self-help book that reflects his holistic view of mental health. The book emphasizes resilience, self-awareness, and empowerment, resonating with readers seeking practical tools for emotional well-being. It underscores his belief that mental health care extends beyond clinical settings into everyday life.

Within the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council, Dr. Sinha brings a multidimensional perspective that connects clinical rigor, leadership strategy, cultural empathy, and innovation. His experience supports strategic dialogue on mental health system reform, equitable access, and the integration of technology into care delivery. As global mental health challenges intensify, his insights offer practical and compassionate guidance.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders whose work strengthens health systems and human outcomes. Dr. Sinha’s career demonstrates that effective mental health leadership requires both scientific expertise and moral clarity. By centering care around people, communities, and systems, he exemplifies values-aligned leadership.

As healthcare systems worldwide confront rising demand, workforce pressures, and inequity, Dr. Sinha’s work provides a blueprint for resilient, inclusive mental health care. His approach reinforces the importance of collaboration, innovation, and cultural understanding in addressing complex health challenges.

As a Member of the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, Dr. Nachiketa Sinha strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite leaders advancing well-being through integrity, innovation, and compassion. His dedication to mental health excellence and system transformation reinforces Forttuna’s vision of global leadership that delivers lasting impact for individuals, communities, and society at large.