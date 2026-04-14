Hob Learning Launches Mobile App to Help Learners Speak Real Levantine Arabic

Hob Learning, a platform dedicated to Levantine Arabic, has officially launched its mobile app, giving learners a flexible and practical way to build confidence in real-world Arabic conversation.

Designed for those who want to learn Jordanian and Palestinian Arabic naturally, the app offers a structured, self-paced experience built around comprehensible input, native-speaker audio, and short daily lessons. Now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , the launch expands Hob Learning’s mission to make spoken Arabic more accessible and relevant.

What Makes the Hob Learning App Different

Unlike many language apps focused on memorization or isolated vocabulary, Hob Learning is designed specifically for real-life Levantine communication.

The platform helps learners build understanding through guided lessons, authentic audio and video, and interactive tools. Instead of disconnected phrases, users develop practical speaking ability through a structured learning journey.

Key Features

Daily Path

A guided daily plan removes guesswork and helps learners stay consistent with clear next steps.

Native-Speaker Audio and Video

Lessons include real spoken Arabic, helping users understand natural pronunciation, rhythm, and conversational patterns. Comprehensible input videos make learning more intuitive from the start.

Interactive Learning Tools

Flashcards, quizzes, vocabulary lists, and listening exercises reinforce lessons and improve retention.

Structured Courses

The app includes a clear progression for different levels:

Arabic Alphabet Course

Builds foundational reading and pronunciation skills for everyday use.

Builds foundational reading and pronunciation skills for everyday use. 10-Day Levantine Arabic Crash Course

A fast introduction to essential phrases and conversational basics.

A fast introduction to essential phrases and conversational basics. 30-Day Comprehensive Course

A structured program focused on developing strong listening and speaking confidence.

A structured program focused on developing strong listening and speaking confidence. 11-Day Intermediate Course

Expands vocabulary and improves understanding of more natural, native-speed Arabic.

Cultural Context

Learners gain insight into how language is actually used — including when and why certain expressions are appropriate.

Cross-Platform Learning

Users can switch between web and mobile seamlessly within one connected system.

Progress Tracking

Built-in tracking helps users monitor improvement and stay motivated.

Built Around Stress-Free Learning

A key differentiator of Hob Learning is its stress-free, input-based approach.

Instead of starting with heavy grammar, the platform uses comprehensible input, allowing learners to absorb language through meaningful, understandable content. This method supports natural language acquisition through listening, repetition, and consistent exposure.

The core idea is simple: just 10 minutes a day can lead to noticeable progress. This makes learning more sustainable and less overwhelming, especially for beginners.

Founded by a Learner and a Native Speaker

Hob Learning was created by Sofia and Faris, a husband-and-wife team whose personal experience shaped the platform.

Faris, from Amman, Jordan, is a native Arabic speaker. Sofia, from Austin, Texas, began learning Levantine Arabic after meeting him. During her journey, she found a gap in the market: most resources didn’t reflect how Arabic is actually spoken in everyday life.

This gap became the foundation for Hob Learning.

The name “Hob,” meaning “love” in Arabic, reflects the motivation behind language learning — whether for relationships, family, travel, or cultural connection.

Rather than focusing purely on academic theory, the platform was built around a practical question:

What actually helps someone understand and speak real Arabic?

Sofia, Co-Founder, said:

“When I started learning Levantine Arabic, I couldn’t find a resource that felt practical and engaging. Hob Learning was built to be exactly that — the kind of experience I wish I had from day one.”

Faris added:

“The biggest challenge isn’t motivation — it’s finding material that feels natural and relevant. We built Hob Learning to make Arabic more approachable and connected to real life.”

Who the Hob Learning App Is For

The app supports a wide range of learners:

Complete Beginners — A clear and simple starting point

— A clear and simple starting point MSA Learners — Those who know formal Arabic but struggle with conversation

— Those who know formal Arabic but struggle with conversation Heritage Learners — Reconnecting with language and culture

— Reconnecting with language and culture Travelers — Preparing for visits to the Levant region

— Preparing for visits to the Levant region Conversational Learners — Focused on practical communication

— Focused on practical communication Busy Professionals — Looking for flexible, mobile-friendly learning

Why Mobile Learning Works for Spoken Arabic

Spoken Arabic requires consistent exposure, listening, and repetition — all of which suit mobile learning.

The Hob Learning app allows users to study in short sessions throughout the day, whether during a commute or a break. This flexibility helps learners stay consistent without long study hours.

Positive Early Response

Since launch, the app has received strong feedback from users and followers.

Early reviews highlight:

User-friendly design

Clear lesson structure

Focus on real spoken Arabic

Many learners feel the app fills a long-standing gap in Arabic education by offering a more practical and approachable way to learn everyday conversation.

The response also reflects the strength of the Hob Learning community, which has grown through social media and educational content.

Available Now

The Hob Learning app is now live on:

Users can access a connected web and mobile experience, making it easy to learn anytime, anywhere.

Learn More

About Hob Learning

Hob Learning is a platform dedicated to teaching Levantine Arabic through stress-free, learner-first methods. By combining comprehensible input, native-speaker content, and structured courses, it helps learners build confidence in real-world communication. With a focus on Jordanian and Palestinian Arabic, the platform integrates lessons, exercises, flashcards, and progress tracking to support modern learners.

The Hob Learning app extends this experience into a mobile-first platform, allowing users to learn spoken Levantine Arabic through short, engaging lessons designed for everyday use. It is suitable for learners at all levels, from complete beginners to more advanced users seeking to refine their conversational skills. Available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app ensures convenient access anytime, anywhere.

Seamless progress synchronization across devices enables users to switch between mobile and web without losing track of their learning journey. Together, the app and website form a fully integrated, unified learning system designed to make mastering Levantine Arabic practical, accessible, and effective.