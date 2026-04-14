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Retired CIA Chief of Station Launches Global Intelligence and Risk Advisory Firm in Orlando

ByEthan Lin

Apr 14, 2026

Veritas Intelligence, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a boutique global intelligence and risk advisory firm founded by Benjamin House, a retired CIA Senior Operations Officer, former U.S. Foreign Service Officer, and former Fortune 500 Global Safety and Security Executive. The firm provides international due diligence, cross-border risk assessment, litigation intelligence support, and sensitive investigative services for law firms, investors, corporations, and private clients operating in complex environments.

Benjamin House retired from the Central Intelligence Agency as a Senior Operations Officer in the Directorate of Operations, where he served twice as Chief of Station in Latin America, as Senior Representative to the Director of National Intelligence, and as a senior instructor at the CIA’s training academy. He previously served as a U.S. Diplomat with the Department of State and as a Special Agent with the U.S. Army Counterintelligence. Following government service, he led global security operations for a Fortune 500 company, protecting over 28,000 employees across more than 2,000 locations worldwide.

Veritas Intelligence specializes in decision-grade due diligence, counterparty and principal risk assessment, geopolitical and market entry risk advisory, executive and insider risk evaluation, and complex investigative support. The firm maintains particular depth in Latin America, with additional expertise across the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe.

The firm operates on a selective, confidential basis. Every engagement is led directly by the founder rather than delegated to junior analysts or outsourced teams. Veritas Intelligence is a Service-Connected Disabled Veteran-Owned Business licensed in the State of Florida (License #A3400174).

For more information about Veritas Intelligence and confidential inquiries, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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