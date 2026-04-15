iCAUR to Host 2026 International Business Summit Showcasing Global Vision for New Energy Mobility

iCAUR announced that it will host the 2026 International Business Summit from April 26 to April 28 in Wuhu, China. The multi-day event will bring together global partners, media representatives, and industry stakeholders to explore advancements in new energy mobility, intelligent technologies, and collaborative innovation.

The summit is designed to showcase iCAUR’s strategic direction, brand philosophy, and global approach to sustainable mobility. Through a series of conferences, product demonstrations, and experiential programs, the event will highlight how emerging technologies and user-centric design are shaping the future of transportation.

The program will open with a Global Partners Conference, where iCAUR will present its development roadmap and outline its international expansion plans. The conference is expected to strengthen collaboration with distributors, partners, and industry stakeholders while reinforcing the company’s position in the global new energy vehicle sector.

A key highlight of the summit will be the Global Classic Journey, a long-range driving experience centered on the Golden REEV. The route will span highways, urban roads, and mountainous terrain, providing participants with an opportunity to evaluate vehicle performance, efficiency, and adaptability across diverse real-world conditions.

The summit will also feature a full-scenario driving experience at Longshan, a professional off-road test facility. Designed to simulate varied terrains—including steep gradients, uneven surfaces, loose traction zones, and water crossings—the program will enable participants to assess vehicle stability, control systems, and performance in demanding environments.

In addition to vehicle demonstrations, the event will introduce the iCAUR Life ecosystem, showcasing design innovation, customization initiatives, and user engagement programs such as #OneClassicMillionStories. These activities aim to highlight how mobility solutions can be integrated into diverse cultural and lifestyle contexts.

As part of the exhibition, AIMOGA robots and robotic dogs will be featured to demonstrate intelligent assistance and interactive applications. Their inclusion reflects the growing convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, and mobility technologies in shaping next-generation ecosystems.

The 2026 International Business Summit underscores iCAUR’s commitment to advancing new energy mobility through technological innovation, experiential engagement, and global collaboration. The event is expected to provide industry stakeholders with insights into emerging trends and future opportunities in sustainable transportation.

About iCAUR

iCAUR is an emerging mobility brand dedicated to advancing new energy transportation through innovation, intelligent technology, and user-centric design. Focused on sustainable development and global collaboration, iCAUR aims to deliver integrated mobility solutions that align with evolving industry trends and consumer needs.