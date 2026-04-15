Google Adds Gemini Skills Feature To Chrome For Reusable AI Prompts Across Web Pages

Google is introducing a new AI feature called Skills to its Google Chrome browser, allowing users to save and reuse prompts powered by Gemini across multiple web pages. The update expands Chrome’s AI capabilities as competition in AI-integrated browsers increases.

Reusable Prompts And Workflow Automation

The Skills feature enables users to store frequently used prompts and apply them with a single action, rather than retyping them each time. These prompts can run across the current webpage and additional selected tabs, extending Gemini’s existing ability to summarize content, answer questions, and perform tasks.

For example, users who regularly request vegan substitutions while browsing recipes can save that prompt and reuse it across different sites.

How Skills Are Accessed And Managed

Users can create a Skill by saving a prompt from their Gemini chat history. Once saved, it can be activated by typing a forward slash or selecting it through the interface. Skills can be edited at any time to refine their behavior.

Google said early testing showed usage in areas such as nutrition tracking, shopping comparisons, and document summarization.

Skills Library And Pre-Built Use Cases

To support adoption, Google is launching a Skills library that includes pre-built prompts for tasks like productivity, budgeting, shopping, and recipes. Users can add these templates to their saved Skills and customize them as needed.

The system also includes safeguards, requiring user confirmation before performing actions such as sending emails or adding calendar events.

Competitive Context In AI Browsers

The feature arrives as new AI-focused browsers emerge, including efforts from OpenAI (Atlas), Perplexity (Comet), and The Browser Company (Dia). These products are integrating AI more deeply into browsing workflows, increasing competition in the space.

Availability And Rollout

Skills will begin rolling out to Chrome desktop users who are signed into their Google accounts. The feature will initially be available only when the browser language is set to English (U.S.).

Featured image credits: Flickr

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