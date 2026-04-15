DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Where Tech Meets Melody: Chery’s Global Gala Redefines Innovation through Harmony

ByEthan Lin

Apr 15, 2026

The Evolution of “Music + Partners”: A Journey of Connection

From the fusion of classical and contemporary at the 2024 Shenshan Music Festival to the East-meets-West showcase of the 2025 “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” Music Festival, Chery’s “Music + Partners” initiative has evolved into a powerful bond linking its global network. The first two editions not only created a relaxed, enjoyable platform for cross-cultural exchange, but also conveyed Chery’s open and inclusive approach to collaboration—earning widespread recognition and acclaim from partners at home and abroad. On April 28, Chery will host the third “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” OMODA Global Music Festival. As the grand finale of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit, this festival will dissolve boundaries, bringing partners closer and serving as a premier window into Chery’s brand soul and global collaborative vision.

A Cultural Crossroads: Immersing in the Soul of Wuhu

The host city, Wuhu—celebrated as a renowned cultural hub of the ancient Wu and Chu lands—is where urban vitality meets serene landscapes. Steeped in a millennium of Anhui-Yangtze heritage, this year’s festival will weave local Huizhou charm with global rhythms. It is a dedicated invitation for our partners to immerse themselves in the cultural depth of Wuhu, facilitating a “two-way journey” of industrial exchange and cultural fusion.

Multi-Dimensional Breakthroughs: A New Paradigm for Global Engagement

Cultural empathy is the key to dissolving geographical and cultural barriers. This year’s festival shifts from a traditional performance model to a “deeply immersive industrial exchange”. By gathering industry leaders in a relaxed, diverse atmosphere, the event fosters consensus and deepens connections. Integrating musical performance, artistic interaction, and high-tech experiences through a premium, curated design, Chery is creating an exclusive opportunity for dialogue that solidifies the emotional bond with our global partners.

The content has been meticulously upgraded to balance international sophistication with cultural substance. Every element, from stage creativity to atmospheric design, has been refined to ensure a visceral audiovisual experience. Through enhanced interactive segments, guests will feel the warmth of Chery and the breadth of its global vision.

Technological Resonance: AI and innovation Redefining the Experience

Furthermore, cutting-edge technology will redefine the festival experience. AiMOGA Robotics will take center stage, handling intelligent greetings and interactive check-ins—a living demonstration of Chery’s long-term mastery of AI. Innovative experience zones, complemented by premium leisure areas and global gourmet tastings, will blend art, tech, and relaxation, allowing guests to sense Chery’s brand ecosystem and future blueprint in every moment.

Rooted Locally, Leading Globally

Chery remains committed to its global philosophy: “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere.” It prioritizes localized operations over simple product exports, integrating deeply into the markets it serves. To date, Chery’s global user base has reached 19.12 million, consistently maintaining its leadership in Chinese automotive global deliveries.

The 2026 Chery International Business Summit and the “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” OMODA Global Music Festival stand as a unified platform for connection. With a deep global footprint, relentless innovation, and an open heart, Chery invites its partners to share in growth opportunities and co-explore new market horizons. Together, we move steadily forward in the global automotive tide toward sustainable and mutually beneficial success.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Adobe Fixes Actively Exploited PDF Vulnerability Affecting Acrobat And Reader
Apr 15, 2026 Jolyen
Google Expands Gemini Personal Intelligence Feature To India With Account Integration
Apr 15, 2026 Jolyen
Freecash App Removed From App Store After Data Collection And Marketing Concerns
Apr 15, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801