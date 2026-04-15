Where Tech Meets Melody: Chery’s Global Gala Redefines Innovation through Harmony

The Evolution of “Music + Partners”: A Journey of Connection

From the fusion of classical and contemporary at the 2024 Shenshan Music Festival to the East-meets-West showcase of the 2025 “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” Music Festival, Chery’s “Music + Partners” initiative has evolved into a powerful bond linking its global network. The first two editions not only created a relaxed, enjoyable platform for cross-cultural exchange, but also conveyed Chery’s open and inclusive approach to collaboration—earning widespread recognition and acclaim from partners at home and abroad. On April 28, Chery will host the third “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” OMODA Global Music Festival. As the grand finale of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit, this festival will dissolve boundaries, bringing partners closer and serving as a premier window into Chery’s brand soul and global collaborative vision.

A Cultural Crossroads: Immersing in the Soul of Wuhu

The host city, Wuhu—celebrated as a renowned cultural hub of the ancient Wu and Chu lands—is where urban vitality meets serene landscapes. Steeped in a millennium of Anhui-Yangtze heritage, this year’s festival will weave local Huizhou charm with global rhythms. It is a dedicated invitation for our partners to immerse themselves in the cultural depth of Wuhu, facilitating a “two-way journey” of industrial exchange and cultural fusion.

Multi-Dimensional Breakthroughs: A New Paradigm for Global Engagement

Cultural empathy is the key to dissolving geographical and cultural barriers. This year’s festival shifts from a traditional performance model to a “deeply immersive industrial exchange”. By gathering industry leaders in a relaxed, diverse atmosphere, the event fosters consensus and deepens connections. Integrating musical performance, artistic interaction, and high-tech experiences through a premium, curated design, Chery is creating an exclusive opportunity for dialogue that solidifies the emotional bond with our global partners.

The content has been meticulously upgraded to balance international sophistication with cultural substance. Every element, from stage creativity to atmospheric design, has been refined to ensure a visceral audiovisual experience. Through enhanced interactive segments, guests will feel the warmth of Chery and the breadth of its global vision.

Technological Resonance: AI and innovation Redefining the Experience

Furthermore, cutting-edge technology will redefine the festival experience. AiMOGA Robotics will take center stage, handling intelligent greetings and interactive check-ins—a living demonstration of Chery’s long-term mastery of AI. Innovative experience zones, complemented by premium leisure areas and global gourmet tastings, will blend art, tech, and relaxation, allowing guests to sense Chery’s brand ecosystem and future blueprint in every moment.

Rooted Locally, Leading Globally

Chery remains committed to its global philosophy: “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere.” It prioritizes localized operations over simple product exports, integrating deeply into the markets it serves. To date, Chery’s global user base has reached 19.12 million, consistently maintaining its leadership in Chinese automotive global deliveries.

The 2026 Chery International Business Summit and the “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” OMODA Global Music Festival stand as a unified platform for connection. With a deep global footprint, relentless innovation, and an open heart, Chery invites its partners to share in growth opportunities and co-explore new market horizons. Together, we move steadily forward in the global automotive tide toward sustainable and mutually beneficial success.