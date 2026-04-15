Gud Swim Joins i=Change, Doubling Down on Its “Do Gud” Promise

Australian swimwear brand GUD Swim has today partnered with i=Change, pledging $1 from every sale to causes chosen by its customers at checkout – the brand’s latest move to put real action behind its sustainability commitments.

Do GUD is one of GUD Swim’s founding pillars. For co-founders Jaz and Harriet, it’s never been about a marketing line – it’s the foundation the brand is built on, from recycled fabrics and plastic-free packaging to the partners it chooses to work with. The i=Change partnership is the next step in making that promise visible at every transaction.

From today, shoppers can direct their $1 to one of three hand-picked causes: SeaBin, removing plastic and microplastics from harbours worldwide; the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, planting coral to restore one of Australia’s most iconic ecosystems; and Women’s Community Shelters, providing safe refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence.

“Do GUD has been a pillar of this brand since day one, and i=Change lets us put it into practice on every single order,” said co-founders Jaz and Harriet. “We picked these three causes as they felt like they resonated with us and our customer the most. We spend our lives in the ocean. Our swimwear is made to be worn exploring it, so protecting the water and the reefs within it was where we had to start. And as a women-centric brand founded by women, backing Women’s Community Shelters was just as important. From there, we wanted the final call to sit with our customers – they choose where their dollar goes.”

GUD Swim joins a roster of purpose-led Australian brands on the i=Change platform, which has collectively raised more than $14 million for causes globally.The full partner page is live now at iequalchange.com/brands/gud-swim.

GUD Swim is a premium Australian swimwear brand founded in Sydney in 2023 by Jaz and Harriet. Built on a promise to Feel GUD, Look GUD and Do GUD, it’s stocked at gudswim.com.au, gudswim.com and gudswim.co.uk.

About GUD Swim

GUD Swim is a premium, female-founded swimwear brand based in Sydney, Australia. Established in 2023, the brand creates timeless, high-quality bikinis using recycled Italian fabrics and plastic-free packaging. Built on its core values of Feel GUD, Look GUD, Do GUD, GUD Swim combines style, comfort, and sustainability without compromise. Designed to last beyond seasonal trends, each piece reflects a commitment to empowering women while reducing environmental impact.

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