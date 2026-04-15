Anyone.com Launches the World’s Deepest Off-Market Property Data Offerings for Real Estate Professionals

Anyone.com, the AI-powered real estate platform transforming how agents, buyers, and sellers collaborate, today announced the launch of the world’s deepest off-market property data offerings for real estate professionals and brokerages .

This new data layer provides access to an extensive range of off-market property intelligence across more than 350 million global property records, enabling agents and brokerages to move beyond active listings and operate with a far more comprehensive view of the real estate market.

The dataset includes detailed property-level insights such as core property characteristics, historical transaction data, and brokerage involvement where available. This creates a richer research and advisory environment, allowing professionals to price properties more accurately, identify opportunities more effectively, and guide clients with greater confidence.

“For too long, real estate professionals have had to rely on fragmented data spread across multiple expensive systems,” said Reza Sardeha, Founder of Anyone.com. “We believe agents and brokerages should have access to deep property intelligence within the same platform they use to run their business. This launch is about providing a broader market view while making access dramatically more efficient.”

Expanding Visibility Beyond Active Listings

Traditional real estate platforms focus primarily on active listings—what’s currently on the market. However, a significant portion of valuable market intelligence exists outside these listings.

This includes:

Off-market properties

Historical transaction data

Potential future opportunities

Ownership and brokerage context

Anyone’s new offering brings this previously fragmented data into a unified platform, giving professionals a deeper and more actionable understanding of the market.

A Richer Data Foundation for Real Estate Workflows

The new off-market data layer is designed to support key real estate workflows, including:

Property prospecting

Accurate pricing and valuation

Buyer advisory and market guidance

Listing preparation

Depending on the property and market, available insights may include:

Core property details and physical characteristics Historical transaction data and pricing trends Brokerage-related involvement in past transactions Broader contextual market intelligence

This enables agents to research faster, understand local dynamics better, and engage clients with significantly enhanced context.

Reducing Fragmentation for Brokerages

Many brokerages rely on multiple tools to access different layers of real estate data—ranging from listing platforms to historical databases and prospecting tools. This fragmented ecosystem often leads to increased costs and operational inefficiencies.

By integrating deep off-market data directly into its platform, Anyone aims to simplify this process.

“Brokerages shouldn’t need a patchwork of tools to understand the market,” Sardeha added. “Our goal is to help professionals spend less time switching systems and more time delivering value to clients.”

Built for Modern Real Estate Professionals

The new feature is particularly valuable for:

Agents preparing listing presentations with deeper insights

Buyer’s agents seeking comprehensive market visibility

Professionals identifying off-market opportunities

Brokerages looking to enhance capabilities while reducing costs

This launch strengthens Anyone’s broader vision of combining search, marketplace visibility, AI-driven transactions, and deep property intelligence into one unified platform.

Supporting Smarter Decision-Making

Anyone believes that the most effective real estate professionals are those equipped with the deepest market context—not just access to listings. By embedding richer data directly into daily workflows, the platform empowers agents and brokerages to operate more strategically and efficiently.

About Anyone.com

Anyone.com is an AI-powered real estate platform designed to modernize how buyers, sellers, and agents work together. The platform integrates agent matching, listings, communication, viewings, offers, and transaction workflows into a single digital environment—creating a more transparent and connected real estate experience.