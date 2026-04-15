Eddie and Kelley McGrath to Be Honored with Richard Cardinal Cushing Award at Springtime Gala

Eddie and Kelley McGrath will be honored with the Richard Cardinal Cushing Award at the upcoming Cardinal Cushing Centers Springtime Gala, recognizing their leadership, philanthropy, and ongoing commitment to supporting individuals and families across Massachusetts.

The annual gala, to be held on May 11, 2026 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, celebrates individuals and organizations who have made meaningful contributions to the lives of others. The McGraths are being recognized for their deep and sustained involvement with Cardinal Cushing Centers, as well as their broader impact across the South Shore community.

Eddie McGrath is the founder and CEO of Rockland Recovery Group, an addiction treatment organization serving individuals and families across Massachusetts. His path into this work is deeply personal. After years of struggling with substance use, he found lasting recovery through the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and now celebrates over 13 years of sobriety.

In 2017, he founded Rockland Recovery with the opening of a single sober living home. Today, the organization has grown into a comprehensive recovery network providing services that support individuals in early recovery, along with their families and loved ones.

Rockland Recovery operates as a mission-driven organization built around a commitment to putting clients, their families, and team members first. That focus on culture and care has earned the organization recognition from the Boston Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work for two consecutive years.

Kelley McGrath has been an integral part of both the growth of Rockland Recovery and the family’s philanthropic efforts. Together, Eddie and Kelley have remained deeply committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen communities and provide long-term support for individuals and families in need.

“Recovery gave me a second chance, and everything we’ve built at Rockland is about giving that same opportunity to others,” said Eddie McGrath.

Philanthropy is a core value for Eddie and Kelley. Their support of Cardinal Cushing Centers has extended far beyond a single moment, both personally and through Rockland Recovery. From volunteering at events like Read Across America and Open Mic nights, to providing holiday gifts, creating experiences for students, and consistently showing up for the community, their involvement reflects a genuine and ongoing commitment.

In addition to Cardinal Cushing Centers, they support organizations including Youth Villages, the DEA Educational Foundation, and Globe Santa – a cause that holds particular meaning, as Eddie was a recipient as a child. Their commitment to giving back reflects a full-circle journey, now supporting families facing challenges similar to those they experienced.

Cardinal Cushing Centers, founded in 1947, provides lifelong support, education, and opportunity to individuals with intellectual disabilities. The Springtime Gala serves as one of its premier fundraising events, bringing together community leaders and supporters to advance its Mission.

The McGraths’ recognition at this year’s gala highlights the intersection of recovery, philanthropy, and community impact – values shared by both Rockland Recovery and Cardinal Cushing Centers.

About Rockland Recovery Group

Rockland Recovery Group is a Massachusetts-based addiction treatment organization providing a full continuum of care, including sober living, clinical services, and family support. Founded in 2017, the organization is committed to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery through a person-centered, community-driven approach. More information available at rocklandrecovery.com .

About Cardinal Cushing Centers

Cardinal Cushing Centers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through education, vocational training, and community integration. Founded in 1947, the organization has served thousands of individuals and families across Massachusetts.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.