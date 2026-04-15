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Freecash App Removed From App Store After Data Collection And Marketing Concerns

ByJolyen

Apr 15, 2026

Freecash App Removed From App Store After Data Collection And Marketing Concerns

A mobile app called Freecash has been removed from the App Store after rising rapidly in rankings amid allegations of deceptive marketing and extensive data collection. The app had reached as high as No. 2 in the U.S. before its removal, following inquiries into its practices.

Growth Driven By Social Media Promotion

Freecash gained traction through widespread promotion on TikTok, where it was advertised as a way to earn money by scrolling. In practice, the app rewarded users for installing and playing mobile games, contributing to a surge in downloads.

Data from Appfigures shows downloads increased from 876,000 in October 2025 to 5.5 million in January 2026, peaking at nearly 6 million in February before declining to an estimated 3 million installs in April.

Data Collection And Business Model

A report from Malwarebytes found that the app collected a wide range of user data, including sensitive information such as race, religion, sexual orientation, health data, and biometric indicators. The report described Freecash as operating similarly to a data broker, connecting advertisers and game developers with users likely to install and spend within promoted apps.

Games promoted through the platform included titles like Monopoly Go and Disney Solitaire.

Marketing Practices And Platform Responses

Earlier reporting from Wired found that Freecash used misleading advertising tactics, including messaging that implied passive income from scrolling. Following that report, TikTok removed some of the app’s ads for violating policies on financial misrepresentation.

Freecash owner Almedia denied responsibility, stating that third-party affiliates created the ads and that its apps complied with platform rules.

App Store Removal And Policy Violations

After being contacted by TechCrunch, Apple removed Freecash from the App Store, citing violations of its guidelines related to deceptive marketing and user protection. The company referenced rules prohibiting misleading practices, bait-and-switch tactics, and fraudulent behavior.

At the time of removal, the app remained available on Google Play, though Google said it is reviewing the situation.

Developer History And Re-Entry Strategy

Third-party data indicates that Freecash had previously been removed from the App Store after its initial launch in March 2024. Months later, a separate app developed by Cyprus-based 256 Rewards Ltd was rebranded as Freecash and reintroduced under a different developer account.

This approach may have enabled the app to return to the platform after an earlier removal, a tactic that violates App Store policies. The original developer entity appears inactive, and its founders have moved on to a new company, Pushed.

Ongoing Concerns And User Impact

Despite allegations and removal, Freecash maintained a high rating of 4.7 stars, highlighting challenges in identifying problematic apps through user reviews alone. Reports have noted that such ratings can be influenced or manipulated.

The app’s rapid rise, combined with its removal and underlying practices, has drawn attention to how apps can gain visibility through advertising, partnerships, and platform loopholes before enforcement actions occur.

Featured image credits: creativecommons.org

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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