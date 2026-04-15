Google Expands Gemini Personal Intelligence Feature To India With Account Integration

Google is rolling out its Gemini Personal Intelligence feature to users in India, allowing individuals to connect services like Gmail and Google Photos to receive personalized responses from its Gemini system. The expansion extends Gemini’s capabilities into one of the company’s largest markets.

Personalized Queries Across Google Services

The feature enables users to ask questions based on their personal data. For example, users can query travel plans and receive answers generated from information stored in emails or photos. Gemini can also reference recently watched content on YouTube to provide suggestions or context.

Google said Gemini will display sources used in responses, allowing users to verify the information provided.

Availability And Rollout Strategy

At launch, Personal Intelligence in India will be limited to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Google said it plans to expand access to free users in the coming weeks.

The feature was first introduced in beta in the United States in January for select paid users, expanded to all users in March, and has also been launched in Japan.

Limitations And Context Challenges

Google noted that the system may not always interpret user data accurately. The company said Gemini can misread context or make incorrect assumptions based on available information, particularly in situations involving nuanced personal details or changing circumstances.

For example, repeated exposure to similar content could lead the system to infer preferences that do not fully reflect a user’s intent. Users can correct such assumptions directly through interaction.

Broader AI Expansion In India

The rollout is part of Google’s broader effort to introduce advanced AI features in India. In recent months, the company has launched Gemini integration in Chrome for users in the country and enabled AI-driven restaurant booking features through partnerships with Zomato, Swiggy, and EazyDiner.

Featured image credits: i-Tech Support

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