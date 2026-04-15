Rubber Duckers Shifts to Personality-Led Web Design, Putting Real Content at the Core of Modern Websites

Hampshire-based web design studio Rubber Duckers has announced a strategic shift towards personality-led websites, placing real photo and video content at the centre of the design and build process rather than treating it as an afterthought.

The move comes in response to a growing trend across the industry: websites that look polished but fail to reflect the businesses behind them. According to Rubber Duckers, many sites rely heavily on stock visuals or late-stage content additions, resulting in digital experiences that feel disconnected and generic.

To address this, the studio has developed a fully integrated workflow where design, development, photography, and video production are handled together from the outset. This joined-up approach allows websites to be shaped around authentic visual content, ensuring that structure, messaging, and imagery work as one cohesive system. Instead of relying on separate suppliers, Rubber Duckers delivers projects through a single team and process. This eliminates handovers between agencies and reduces inconsistencies that often arise when content is created after the website framework is already in place.

This integrated model has already delivered measurable results for clients. Nicola Reid, Director of Avonclyde Bespoke Labels, reported a substantial increase in website traffic and customer enquiries following a full website revamp supported by on-site photo and video production, stating that “traffic has increased substantially and we have had an influx of new customers.” More details on the project can be found in the Avonclyde Bespoke Labels case study .

Organisations such as GAN Global have also seen significant improvements internally. After working with Rubber Duckers, the team described their new website as intuitive, modern, and far easier to manage, with Senior Engagement & Outreach Manager Cristina Gueco noting the project was “an absolute game-changer,” resulting in a platform that is “intuitive, modern, and actually fun to use.”

This method reflects a broader philosophy: websites should feel human, relatable, and grounded in reality. By using genuine imagery and video, businesses can communicate trust more quickly and create a stronger first impression with potential customers.

Rubber Duckers has also extended this thinking beyond initial website launches through its “growth partner” model. Rather than treating a website as a one-off project, the studio works with clients on an ongoing basis, capturing new content and making continuous updates as the business evolves. In practice, this often involves quarterly visits to capture fresh photography or video, alongside small site updates and performance improvements. The result is a website that stays current and relevant without requiring a full redesign every few years.

Rubber Duckers continues to focus on building bespoke WordPress websites that combine strategy, design, and content into a single, streamlined process. As more businesses look for ways to stand out online, the studio believes that personality-led design, grounded in real content, will play an increasingly important role in creating websites that not only look good but genuinely connect with their audience.

About Rubber Duckers

Rubber Duckers is a Hampshire-based web design studio specialising in bespoke WordPress websites, branding, and in-house photo and video production. The team combines strategy, design, and content into a single, joined-up process, helping businesses create websites that feel human and perform effectively. Working with clients across the UK and beyond, Rubber Duckers focuses on long-term partnerships, supporting ongoing growth through regular content updates, site improvements, and collaborative creative work.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.