Forttuna Global 100: The Game Changers 2026 Recognized Dr. Morenike George Taylor for Leadership and Global Impact

Earlier this year, in January, The Forttuna Group announced the release of Forttuna Global 100: The Game Changers 2026, marking the next evolution of its globally respected leadership recognition platform. This edition spotlighted individuals whose vision and actions are not only shaping industries today but are actively influencing the future of leadership, innovation, and societal progress. Building on the momentum of earlier editions that recognized leaders driving present-day excellence, the Forttuna Global 100, Game Changers 2026 list shifted its focus toward trailblazers who are redefining what leadership looks like in a rapidly evolving world.

Two months since its announcement, the impact of the list continues to resonate globally, reinforcing the importance of recognizing leaders who are not just adapting to change but are actively shaping it. The edition brought together a diverse cohort of individuals from across industries and geographies, each contributing to a broader narrative of progress, innovation, and responsible leadership. From entrepreneurship and enterprise leadership to social impact and global influence, Forttuna Global 100: The Game Changers 2026 recognized individuals whose contributions are reshaping ecosystems and setting new benchmarks for meaningful and sustainable success.

Among the distinguished honourees featured in this edition is Dr. Morenike George Taylor, Group Managing Director & CEO, 355 Group and President of the Restaurants, Cafes, Bars and Clubs Association of Nigeria (RCBCA), whose leadership journey represents a powerful intersection of service, discipline, innovation, and long-term impact. Her recognition reflects not only her professional achievements but also her philosophy of leadership, one that is rooted not in authority, but in the value and transformation it brings to people, organizations, and communities.

At the core of Dr. Morenike George Taylor’s leadership is a deeply personal belief: that excellence has the power to transform lives. Early in her career within the hospitality industry, she encountered environments where expectations were high, systems were evolving, and resources were often limited. These formative experiences shaped her approach to leadership, teaching her that progress is built through consistency, discipline, and the willingness to show up every day with commitment. Rather than being deterred by challenges, she developed a mindset anchored in resilience, recognizing that setbacks are not obstacles but opportunities for growth and refinement.

Her time in hospitality instilled in her a defining principle, service is not subordination; it is purpose. This belief continues to influence her leadership across industries. Whether through creating memorable experiences in hospitality or building systems that enhance operational performance, she understands that the smallest details often create the greatest impact. From the warmth of a welcome to the precision of execution, her work reflects an unwavering commitment to excellence that resonates long after the moment has passed.

Today, as Group Managing Director of 355 Group, a multinational conglomerate with significant interests in hospitality, Dr. Morenike George Taylor leads with a forward-looking vision that balances growth with sustainability. Having previously served as Group Chief Operating Officer, she played a critical role in expanding the organization’s footprint and elevating its service standards. Under her leadership, the group has successfully launched multiple world-class hotels and strengthened its operational systems to meet the demands of an increasingly competitive global market.

Her leadership is distinguished by her ability to build organizations that are not only efficient but also resilient and future-ready. She approaches business with a systems mindset, ensuring that growth is supported by strong governance, operational clarity, and strategic alignment. Her work has contributed to enhancing organisational capabilities, improving service delivery, and driving outcomes that extend beyond immediate business objectives into long-term value creation.

A trained lawyer with a multidisciplinary background, Dr. Morenike George Taylor brings a unique combination of expertise to her role. As a Certified Data Management Professional and Disciplined Agile Scrum Master, with training in financial risk fundamentals, she is equipped to navigate complex business environments with precision and insight. This integration of legal, operational, and technical knowledge allows her to bridge strategy with execution, translating ideas into actionable, measurable results.

Her impact extends beyond corporate leadership into industry transformation. As President of the Restaurants, Cafes, Bars and Clubs Association of Nigeria (RCBCA), she plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s hospitality and entertainment ecosystem. In this capacity, she champions industry reforms, advocates for business-friendly policies, and supports the growth and sustainability of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises. Her leadership in this role has strengthened industry standards, improved regulatory dialogue, and created pathways for long-term economic participation.

In addition to her private-sector achievements, Dr. Morenike George Taylor has also contributed significantly to public systems. During her tenure overseeing telecommunications tax collection in Osun State, she introduced structure, accountability, and improved compliance, demonstrating her ability to drive systemic change within institutional frameworks. This experience reflects a broader leadership capability, one that is equally effective in corporate, industry, and public-sector environments.

A defining feature of her leadership is her emphasis on teamwork and collective growth. She acknowledges that no achievement is realised in isolation and credits the teams she has worked with as instrumental to her journey. Influenced by mentors and collaborators, she has cultivated a leadership style that prioritizes empowerment, collaboration, and shared accountability. By fostering environments where individuals are encouraged to contribute, innovate, and learn, she has built high-performing teams capable of delivering sustained impact.

Her approach to leadership also embraces failure as a necessary component of growth. Rather than avoiding mistakes, she views them as opportunities to gain deeper understanding and develop better solutions. This perspective not only strengthens organizational resilience but also creates a culture where innovation can thrive.

Beyond business, Dr. Morenike George Taylor is deeply committed to advancing women’s empowerment, economic inclusion, and sustainable development. Through her advocacy and initiatives, she actively supports female leadership, promotes access to opportunities, and contributes to community advancement. Her work reflects a belief that leadership must extend beyond organizational success to create meaningful societal impact.

Her recognition as part of Forttuna Global 100: The Game Changers 2026 reflects this broader influence. Leaders like Dr. Morenike George Taylor are redefining what leadership means in a modern, interconnected world, moving beyond titles and traditional measures of success to focus on impact, purpose, and transformation. Her ability to integrate service, strategy, and execution positions her as a leader who is not only shaping industries but also influencing the future of leadership itself.

Building on the legacy of the Forttuna Global 100, The Game Changers 2026 recognizes leaders whose influence reshapes industries, advances innovation, and drives meaningful transformation worldwide. This recognition extends beyond professional achievement to honour vision, values, and principled leadership that create lasting impact. More than an accolade, Forttuna Global 100: The Game Changers 2026 stands as a testament to leadership that inspires progress, empowers communities, and sets new benchmarks for the future, affirming that true leadership is defined by the positive change it leaves behind.