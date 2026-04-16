French Brand Launch & European Strategy Upgrade: OMODA&JAECOO Showcases Global Achievements and Ecosystem Blueprint at Beijing Auto Show

As of April 2026, OMODA&JAECOO’s global cumulative sales have surpassed 960,000 units, with the one-million-unit milestone on track to hit within this month. Taking less than three years from brand launch to reaching the one-million-unit mark, OMODA&JAECOO has broken global automotive industry records with its unstoppable growth momentum, becoming the world’s fastest brand to reach the one-million-unit milestone. Behind this “phenomenal” growth lies the brand’s multi-market breakthroughs globally, with its stunning performance in the European market serving as the core engine driving this expansion.

Stunning European Market Performance, Accelerated Core Strategy

Across Europe, OMODA&JAECOO’s rise has been remarkable. In the UK, less than two years after launch, the brand achieved 17,951 registrations in March 2026 alone. The JAECOO 7 not only became the best-selling new car that month but also topped the list of the UK’s best-selling cars year-to-date in 2026. In Poland, the brand also delivered strong results, holding steady at 11th position in the market and gaining widespread consumer favour. In Italy, it quickly broke into the top 20 with solid product strength, securing a spot in the mainstream segment. As of April 2026, OMODA&JAECOO’s cumulative sales in the European market have surpassed the 250,000-unit mark, with its business footprint covering 20 countries and regions.

OMODA&JAECOO’s European expansion is accelerating further. In April 2026, the brand officially entered the French market with its electrified models, including the JAECOO 7 and JAECOO 5, and announced actor Jean Reno, a French national treasure, as the JAECOO brand ambassador. Sharing the common pursuit of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” the two parties are bringing new meaning to rugged character and elegant off-road capability. Following market entry, the brand’s sales network in France has expanded rapidly. It has signed contracts with 100 dealers to date and plans to reach 130 operational sales points by the end of 2026. OMODA&JAECOO is not merely “entering” France; it is committed to taking root locally, investing heavily to build a comprehensive ecosystem spanning the industry, commerce, and services. By establishing multiple strategic partnerships, the brand is deeply integrating into the French market and delivers superior product and service experiences to local consumers.

Following France, the brand takes another major step in its European layout—it will officially enter the German market in May, facing the world’s most demanding standards, which demonstrates the brand’s strong product confidence and technological prowess. With strategic deployment in France and Germany, OMODA&JAECOO will achieve full coverage of the European market and usher in a new phase of global development.

Deepening Localization System to Consolidate Global Growth Foundation

While sales surge continuously, OMODA&JAECOO focuses on the long term and continuously builds systematic competitive advantages in Europe to truly “root in Europe and serve Europe.” As early as 2018, parent company Chery Automobile established an R&D center in Raunheim, Germany, tasked with integrating European regulatory, technical and aesthetic DNA into each vehicle. Building on this foundation, the brand further accelerates localization strategy. In April 2026, it set up an R&D center in Paris dedicated to the development and adaptation of future OMODA&JAECOO city cars for the European market . In the same month, it officially launched its European Operations Center in Barcelona, Spain, and inaugurated the Spain Research Institute—the former serves as the central platform for European business, integrating operations, compliance, supply chain, finance, and public affairs, while the latter focuses on electrification, smart mobility, and sustainable development.

With the three centers in Raunheim, Paris and Barcelona,OMODA&JAECOO has a comprehensive, coherent, and lasting European presence. This tripartite coordination provides a complete closed loop from technical R&D to operational management for European localization, marking a critical step in the brand’s deep integration, local R&D and local operations in Europe, advancing its global strategy.

3rd Anniversary Major Initiative, Showcasing Multidimensional Brand Strength

Coinciding with the brand’s third anniversary, OMODA&JAECOO will unleash another wave of momentum. On April 24, 2026, during Beijing Auto Show and the Chery International Business Summit, the brand will launch a series of industry-shocking events: the global debut of VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology, which will publicly complete high-difficulty scenario tests to showcase core technological strength. The “CYBER MECHA” OMODA 4 will officially roll off the production line on April 26, leading trends with disruptive design. The 9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon will kick off simultaneously, subjecting OMODA 5, JAECOO 5, and JAECOO 7 SHS-H models to rigorous full-scenario verification to demonstrate the reliability and superiority of Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology. Additionally, the OMODA Global Music Festival will invite world-renowned singers to join millions of users in celebrating the 3rd anniversary. The AiMOGA Global Launch Event will officially unveil new robots and a brand-new product matrix, fully showcasing the brand’s multidimensional strengths in technology, products, and user ecosystems.

From launch to targeting one million units in less than three years, OMODA&JAECOO has broken industry norms with the fastest global record, creating its own“O&J Speed.” Looking ahead, this young and dynamic brand will continue to take Europe as its anchor, deepen global layout, and shine even brighter on the global automotive stage with superior products, cutting-edge technology, and a complete ecosystem, continuously refreshing industry growth records.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.