Empowering Elegance Through Technology, LEPAS to Debut a New Mobility Paradigm in Milan

As technology continues to push the boundaries of modern life, and expectations for mobility evolve beyond mere convenience and efficiency, a new question emerges: how can technology return to the essence of life and infuse mobility with a sense of elegance and warmth? In April 2026, LEPAS, the all-new new energy brand under Chery Group, will make its debut in Milan during Milano Design Week. Under the theme “Here’s to Elegance,” the LEPAS European Launch Event marks a defining moment for LEPAS in Milan. Guided by its core philosophy—“Technology with Warmth, Elegance Without Boundaries”—LEPAS aims to break down the barriers between technology and aesthetics, redefining future mobility, and transforming new energy mobility from a cold stack of technologies into a refined, human-centered experience. LEPAS positions itself as the preferred brand for an elegant mobility lifestyle, shaped by its Elegant Technology philosophy.

Within LEPAS’s value system, true elegance lies in addressing the essence of life with precision; true technology exists to empower people with subtlety and care. Technological progress should not become a barrier that distances people from life, but rather a bridge that enhances quality of living and makes elegance more accessible. Based on this philosophy, LEPAS moves beyond the conventional race for specifications. Instead of pursuing extreme parameters, it places user experience at the core—deeply integrating advanced technology with elegant design, allowing innovation to reside within refined details. In LEPAS products, every technology serves real user needs, and every design detail enhances the mobility experience—enabling users to enjoy both efficiency and the warmth and refinement of Elegant Driving.

To ensure that technology truly serves an elegant lifestyle, LEPAS brings together leading global expertise to create the all-new LEX intelligent new energy platform. This platform serves as the foundation for the integration of technology and elegance, and the cornerstone of LEPAS’s vision for future mobility. Built upon three core intelligences, the LEX platform delivers a comprehensive elegant mobility solution: spatial intelligence breaks traditional constraints with human-centric layouts and flexible configurations, transforming the cabin into a mobile elegant living space adaptable to diverse scenarios; energy intelligence leverages advanced new energy technologies to balance range and efficiency, making sustainable mobility a natural extension of elegant living while intelligent energy management ensures convenience and peace of mind; mobility intelligence integrates intelligent driving and connectivity technologies to create a safer, smarter, and more comfortable experience, ensuring every journey is effortless and refined.

This Milan debut during Milano Design Week will serve as the global premiere stage for the LEX intelligent new energy platform, and a defining moment for the LEPAS European Launch Event to present its vision of future mobility to the world. In addition to unveiling its core technology platform, LEPAS will introduce new models such as LEPAS L8 and LEPAS L6, offering a tangible expression of the fusion between technology and elegance. At the same time, the brand will release its new energy mobility strategy for Europe and global markets, and unveil its global co-creation plan with partners—demonstrating LEPAS’s forward-looking exploration across products, technology, and ecosystem, further reinforcing the presence of LEPAS in Milan.

The warmth of technology comes from a passion for life; the boundaries of elegance expand through technological empowerment. With technology as a tribute to elegance, and the future as a way of defining life, from April 20 to 26 at Via Vigevano 18, Milan, LEPAS invites the world to witness: when technology has warmth, elegance knows no boundaries—Here’s to Elegance.