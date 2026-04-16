Freelander Launches Global Partner Recruitment

Wuhu, China – April 16, 2026

Following its successful global debut on March 31, Freelander, the British premium intelligent all-terrain brand, officially launches its global partner recruitment program, inviting elite partners worldwide to join its journey to redefine premium mobility.

Born from the in-depth strategic collaboration between Chery Automotive and Jaguar Land Rover, two of the world’s Top 500 automotive giants, Freelander inherits profound British luxury heritage and cutting-edge intelligent new energy technologies.

To build a high-quality global sales and service network, Freelander has established clear selection criteria for potential global partners, prioritizing candidates with extensive experience in luxury automotive operations, in-depth market insights and a strong local presence, as well as robust financial strength and mature operational capabilities.

To accelerate the global channel layout and establish a platform for in-depth collaboration with potential partners, Freelander will host the “Freelander Night – Global Partner Recruitment Gala” in Wuhu, Anhui on April 25. This event will be held as an important component of the Chery International Business Summit (IBS).

At the gala, Freelander will comprehensively unveil its global strategy, core product matrix, localized operation policies, and comprehensive partner support system to invited industry elites and potential partners. During the event, guests will have exclusive access to experience Freelander’s globally debuted concept cars and multiple mass-produced models, immersing themselves in the brand’s unique British design language and leading intelligent all-terrain technology.

This will facilitate efficient alignment on strategic cooperation and joint exploration of win-win development paths for the global market. Upholding the brand philosophy of “Born Global. For Global.”, Freelander is committed to collaborating with elite global partners to deeply cultivate the global premium SUV sector and jointly build a new high-end travel ecosystem.