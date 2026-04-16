During the 2026 CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY to Launch TIGGO9 Global Safety Public Validation Recreating High-Risk Family Travel Scenarios Through a Composite Crash Test

Safety. For Family. This is not only CHERY’s commitment to safety, but also its long-term promise to global families. For family users, safety means more than figures on a specification sheet. What matters most is whether a vehicle can provide real and reliable protection when risks arise in everyday driving. In April 2026, during Auto China & CHERY International Business Summit, CHERY will launch the TIGGO9 Global Safety Public Validation in Wuhu, Anhui, inviting dealers and media from around the world to witness the event on site. Through a demanding test scenario designed to closely reflect real-world road hazards, the flagship SUV of the TIGGO family will undergo a public assessment of its safety performance.

In real-world driving, risks rarely occur in a single or standardized form. Small-angle impacts at intersections, secondary collisions triggered by sudden incidents, and front-and-rear impacts caused by insufficient following distance are all high-risk scenarios families may encounter in daily travel. Compared with standard laboratory crash conditions, these situations are far more complex and place greater demands on a vehicle’s overall protective capability under combined loads.

（Preliminary Testing for the CHERY Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Test）

The TIGGO9 Global Safety Public Validation was designed with these real-world risks in mind. Structured as a three-vehicle composite crash test, the event places the TIGGO9 at the center of the impact scenario: one vehicle will strike the front section of the TIGGO9 at 50 km/h, while another will impact the rear at 40 km/h. By recreating a chain-collision scenario closer to real-life road accidents, the test is intended to reflect the continuous risks families may face during everyday travel. Compared with a conventional single-impact crash test, this validation combines consecutive front and rear impacts with more complex load paths, placing higher demands on the vehicle’s overall safety performance.

The validation focuses not only on the impact itself, but also on whether the vehicle’s critical safety functions remain effective after the collision. Under the test criteria, the TIGGO9 will be openly assessed across multiple dimensions, including structural integrity, occupant protection, fuel system safety, and post-collision rescue response. Key evaluation items include the performance of the A, B, C and D pillars, the retention of sufficient survival space in the passenger compartment, the proper functioning of restraint systems such as airbags and seat belts, and the continued operation of essential post-collision functions, including fuel system integrity, door unlocking and hazard warning lights. For a flagship SUV designed for family users, this is not only a test of body strength, but also a systematic validation of the integrity of the vehicle’s overall safety system.

More than a crash test, this is a public validation built around real-life risk scenarios. Dealers and media guests from around the world will observe the full test process on site and witness firsthand how the vehicle performs under complex impact conditions. Through an open, transparent and verifiable approach, CHERY aims to make safety more than a specification, turning it into confidence that families around the world can clearly understand and trust.

As CHERY’s global family flagship SUV, the TIGGO9 represents not only the brand’s flagship product positioning, but also its higher standard for family travel safety. This public validation is both a live assessment of the TIGGO9’s safety capabilities and a further expression of CHERY’s “For Family” philosophy — putting family protection to the test in real-world risk scenarios.

In the face of complex road conditions, true safety must stand up to real-world challenges. The TIGGO9 Global Safety Public Validation is coming soon. Stay tuned for more updates from the event.