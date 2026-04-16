South of France Luxury Charter Introduces Wine-Focused Private Yacht Charter Experiences on the French Riviera

In 2026, SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, places the French Riviera as the most diverse and high-end wine location for luxury yacht charter. This is the place to indulge in fine drops while cruising along one of the world’s most prestigious coasts, with options to jump across to the iconic wine regions of Corsica and Sardinia.

French Riviera yacht charter brings a huge array of wine possibilities for those with discerning taste. Not only is the coast lined with historic and prestigious wine regions, but offers luxurious and wine-focussed venues to dine and drink. Chartering a luxury yacht allows easy hopping to each wine region and city, and even a trip further afield to the diverse and distinct wine regions of Corsica and Sardinia. Hiring an onboard sommelier means a view over historic vineyards and tastings or pairings from the comfort of the boat.

The history and beauty in this area is apparent everywhere: in its heritage towns and cities, and the vineyards soaring into the hills. Luxury yacht charters in the south of France provide access to all of this and more. Sailing along the coastline, there is freedom to stop at any one of the small seaside towns or exciting cities. A motor yacht can provide the necessary speed to smoothly cruise between locations. It can be hard to find worthwhile eateries, but with recommendations from SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter, the work has already been done. Consider going outside of the summer high season, when the wineries are picking in August or September, and joining in on the harvest season.

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A discussion with the crew before embarkation can mean that there is already a pre-stocked wine fridge on board with all the greatest hits from the area. They can organise a list of whatever is preferred, and a preference sheet is the perfect place to note down personal tastes. That way, the crew knows what is liked and disliked, and can prepare accordingly.

Wine-focused yacht charters on the French Riviera can be steered in any direction, depending on the preferences of the guest at hand. From full degustation with paired wines overlooking the Mediterranean, to a curated tasting of the best wineries in the area from the comfort of the yacht, there are many options.

An onboard sommelier can bring the wine to the yacht with ease. These are experts with an in-depth knowledge of the area itself, and can highlight the best kept secrets of the region itself. They have local knowledge of the wine scene, providing access to tastings at high profile wineries and access to the best places to drink in the area. With a wine-focussed guide from SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter, there is no research needed, simply pick and choose, pre-arranging with the crew beforehand.

Charter broker Yanna Pristas highlights the deluxe lifestyle that the French Riviera is known for, and for her it is all about “the champagne, caviar, and spending money for fulfilling dreams.” Those dreams can revolve around high end dining and premium wine, as it is always supremely accessible here, onboard or ashore. French Riviera luxury yacht charters give direct access to all this and more.

It is straightforward to rent a superyacht on the French Riviera , or any other type of vessel that caters to different needs and tastes. SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter have a rota of boats that cater to a wide-reaching wine itinerary, ready to hire in 2026.

OLYPMUS | 180ft Feadship | €301,000/week

A grand vessel with space for 12 guests and a hot tub. This motor yacht provides the utmost luxury on the water, with a spacious and well-designed interior. Tasting onboard can be held on the spacious aft deck.

KIJO | 144ft Heesen | €160,000 – €175,000/week

With a brand new, sleek interior and space for 100 static dining guests, this is the perfect boat to tour the Riviera. She has hosted everything from football teams to families, and has amenities for large groups. Al-fresco dining will be a mainstay of any charter.

MOSAIQUE | 163ft Proteksan – Turquoise | €200,000 – €220,000

Mosaique is a stunning luxury yacht that has world-class entertainment and amenities. A formal dining room gives the opportunity to host unforgettable dinners, and the sundeck with a jacuzzi is perfect for sipping rosé.

ARESTEAS | 167ft Custom | €145,000 – €165,000

A gorgeous sailing yacht that provides beautiful sunset views on the aft deck while tasting wine al fresco. This boat has a supremely elegant profile and a hot tub to enjoy while winding down.

STARFIRE| 178ft Benetti | €248,000 – €288,000

A classic, royally stylish motor yacht built for a family or a wine tour with friends. An observatory means watching the hills and surveying vineyards, and there is space on the aft deck for waterside tasting and dining.