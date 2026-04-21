Blue Origin Reuses New Glenn Booster But Fails To Deliver AST SpaceMobile Satellite To Planned Orbit

Blue Origin successfully reused a New Glenn rocket booster for the first time but failed to place a customer satellite into its intended orbit, marking a setback for the company’s launch program.

Satellite Inserted Into Lower Than Planned Orbit

AST SpaceMobile said the New Glenn upper stage placed its BlueBird 7 satellite into an orbit that was lower than planned. The satellite separated and powered on, but the altitude was insufficient to sustain operations.

The company stated that the satellite will need to be de-orbited and burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. The loss is covered by insurance, and AST SpaceMobile expects to complete replacement satellites within about a month.

Booster Reuse Marks Technical Milestone

Despite the mission outcome, Blue Origin achieved a technical milestone by reusing a previously flown New Glenn booster. The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and the booster returned to land on a drone ship in the ocean approximately 10 minutes after liftoff.

Jeff Bezos shared footage of the landing on social media, and Elon Musk publicly acknowledged the achievement.

Upper Stage Issue Represents First Major Program Failure

The issue with the upper stage represents the first major failure for the New Glenn program, which began flights in January 2025 after more than a decade of development.

This mission was the second to carry a commercial payload. The first took place in November, when the rocket launched spacecraft for NASA bound for Mars.

Implications For Future Lunar Missions

The failure could affect Blue Origin’s position as it competes for contracts related to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon.

The company has been developing a lunar lander and recently completed testing of an initial version. Dave Limp has stated that the company is working to support accelerated timelines for lunar missions.

Blue Origin had previously considered launching its lander on an earlier New Glenn mission but opted to prioritize the AST SpaceMobile satellite.

Program Context Compared With Industry Peers

Blue Origin’s approach contrasts with SpaceX, which has conducted multiple test flights of its Starship vehicle without commercial payloads.

SpaceX experienced failures during earlier stages of its Falcon 9 program, including a 2015 in-flight explosion that destroyed a cargo mission to the International Space Station and a 2016 launch pad explosion that resulted in the loss of a satellite.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

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