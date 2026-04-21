Washington University–Fudan EMBA hosts public lecture on human-AI collaboration and supply chain innovation

On March 31, 2026, the Washington University–Fudan University EMBA program held a public lecture at the Zhengli campus of Fudan School of Management,focusing on human-AI collaboration and supply chain innovation in the age of artificial intelligence. The event attracted executives and researchers from academia and industry, offering a platform to explore AI’s impact on business management and operational efficiency.

The lecture examined how AI influences decision-making, process optimization, and innovation capacity, providing frameworks for organizations navigating rapid technological change.

Markus Baer: human-AI collaboration boosts efficiency but requires clear boundaries

Markus Baer, vice dean of Washington University’s Olin Business School and professor of organizational behavior, said, “Artificial intelligence capabilities are growing exponentially. In the near future, AI may perform tasks in programming, data analysis, and customer service that currently take humans days or weeks, significantly increasing productivity.”

He cautioned, “When tasks exceed AI’s capability, overreliance can reduce overall performance. Organizations need to define the limits of AI applications clearly.”

Baer also noted, “AI can equalize capabilities, offering greater support to less experienced employees, while seasoned professionals must adapt to new workflows. In high-level innovation, human input remains essential.”

He added, “In strategic decision-making and creative problem-solving, AI serves only as an assistant. Final decisions should be made by managers with experience and judgment.”

Feng Tianjun: supply chain principles remain stable, operations evolve with AI

Feng Tianjun, assistant dean of Fudan School of Management and professor of management science, emphasized, “The core of supply chain management—agility, adaptability, and collaboration—remains stable even as technology evolves.”

He explained AI’s impact: “By monitoring multi-dimensional data and applying algorithms, companies can anticipate risks and optimize inventory. AI-driven demand forecasting can improve accuracy by 30–40 percent, reducing waste and fluctuations.”

Feng added, “AI promotes autonomous and adaptive supply chains. Systems can identify potential bottlenecks and adjust resource allocation automatically, enhancing overall responsiveness and efficiency.”

He concluded, “Technology must work in concert with management. Enterprises should continue to prioritize customer needs, product innovation, and operational efficiency. With AI support, supply chains become more forward-looking and adaptable.”

EMBA program jointly launched to address AI-era enterprise challenges

The lecture was organized by the Washington University Olin Business School and Fudan School of Management through their joint EMBA program. According to the Chinese Ministry of Education, the program is one of the first EMBA programs approved for Sino-foreign cooperation in 2002 (verification available on the Ministry’s official platform http://www.moe.gov.cn/srcsite/A22/s7065/200202/t20020226_162690.html).

In the 2025 Financial Times global EMBA ranking, the program was ranked first worldwide. The Fudan–Washington EMBA stands out for its global perspective, North American resources, and top-tier faculty. Its innovative Sino-US joint teaching model integrates faculty from both universities and provides a dual alumni network, offering returning executives and emerging entrepreneurs seamless access to both Eastern and Western business ecosystems.

The lecture highlighted AI applications in enterprise operations, focusing on human-AI collaboration and supply chain transformation. Experts emphasized that companies must balance efficiency and risk while defining AI’s limits. High-level innovation still relies on human judgment and collaboration, and supply chains must maintain agility, adaptability, and collaboration while leveraging AI to improve performance. The discussion provided deep insights for both academic and corporate audiences.