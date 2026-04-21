Seizing New Opportunities in the Boxy SUV Segment, Targeting a 7.5 Million-Unit Growth Market, iCAUR Advances Its Global Expansion Strategy

According to industry forecasts, the global boxy vehicle segment is expected to reach 7.5 million units by 2030, creating an unprecedented growth opportunity for the automotive industry. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, expectations for vehicles are shifting from basic functionality to more personalized aesthetic expression. Users no longer want vehicles that blend in, but ones that reflect their individuality. iCAUR is here to define this new segment.

Performance across global markets reflects the wide recognition of iCAUR’s product. Over the past year, iCAUR has achieved rapid growth, with its product lineup now covering more than 40 countries worldwide. The iCAUR V23 has ranked No.1 in the new energy boxy SUV segment in Southeast Asia for two consecutive months. In Thailand, cumulative sales have exceeded 4,000 units, placing it among the top five EVs by registrations. At the Indonesia International Motor Show, the V23 also won three major awards: Best APM Outdoor Activity, Favourite New Car Launch, and Favorite Newcomer Car Brand.

In February , the iCAUR V27 made its global debut in the Middle East. Following its launch, it has gained wide recognition from users in markets such as the UAE and Bahrain. The model also received “Brand of the Week” and “Best Brand” awards from the authoritative media outlet Yalla Motor, helping quickly build brand awareness in the region.

Cross-market recognition reflects the long-term consistency between iCAUR’s brand positioning and its product philosophy. The brand is dedicated to creating a new generation of classic new energy boxy vehicles with a global vision. Rather than chasing excessive specifications, iCAUR focuses on delivering real-world user experience. It avoids overly complex design and puts safety first, while focusing more on engineering reliability than extra features. Guided by a simple approach that values design, builds trust through technology, and focuses on real-world driving needs, iCAUR continues to develop products designed to last.

Looking ahead, iCAUR has set a clear long-term roadmap toward 2030. The brand plans to establish 2,000 service outlets across key global markets and achieve annual sales of over 1 million units. In terms of services, iCAUR will launch the iCARE service brand, building a comprehensive new energy service ecosystem through six core modules. At the same time, it will introduce the i-LIFE ecosystem brand, integrating official customization with user co-creation. This will allow each vehicle to better adapt to individual needs and evolve alongside its users, bringing lasting vitality to the product experience.

At the upcoming 2026 Beijing Auto Show and the iCAUR International Business Summit, iCAUR will present its full global strategy and development roadmap. The brand will also showcase a range of modified V23 and V27 models, along with next-generation AIMOGA robots, demonstrating the products’ scenario expansion capabilities and personalization potential. This will offer global users more diverse new energy mobility solutions tailored to different needs, while building a shared ecosystem with global partners for mutual growth and long-term success.