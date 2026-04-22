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Meta To Use Employee Mouse And Keyboard Data To Train AI Models

ByJolyen

Apr 22, 2026

Meta To Use Employee Mouse And Keyboard Data To Train AI Models

Meta plans to collect and use internal employee interaction data, including mouse movements and keystrokes, as part of efforts to improve its artificial intelligence systems.

Internal Tool Will Capture Real User Interactions

According to reporting first published by Reuters, Meta is developing an internal tool that records how employees interact with software, including actions such as clicking buttons, navigating menus, and moving cursors.

The company said the goal is to provide AI models with real-world examples of how people use computers, particularly for training agent-based systems designed to assist with everyday digital tasks.

Company Cites Need For Practical Training Data

In a statement, Meta said that building effective AI agents requires data that reflects actual user behavior. The collected inputs will be used specifically for training models to better understand and replicate human-computer interactions.

The company added that safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and that the data will not be used for other purposes.

Broader Industry Shift Toward New Data Sources

The move reflects a wider trend across the AI industry, where companies are seeking new sources of training data as existing datasets become saturated or less effective.

Recent reports indicate that some firms are also using internal corporate communications, such as Slack messages and Jira tickets, as training material for AI systems.

Privacy Concerns Emerge Around Data Collection Practices

The use of employee-generated data highlights ongoing concerns about privacy and data governance in AI development, as companies expand the scope of information used to train models.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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