Mysterious Form, Unstoppable Strength | CHERY TIGGO V to Debut at Beijing Auto Show, Building Full Suspense

Today, family structures and mobility scenarios worldwide are evolving profoundly. With more large-sized households and overlapping demands such as daily commuting, family trips, outdoor camping and business shuttle use, users are raising unprecedented expectations for space flexibility, scenario adaptability, riding comfort and efficiency. Traditional family SUVs are often limited to urban use and struggle to balance people carrying, cargo loading and outdoor expansion, failing to satisfy families’ core demand for one vehicle for multiple purposes.

Grand Preview | TIGGO V Ready to Lead, Redefine the Landscape of Versatile Family SUVs

As the market faces a “scenario adaptation dilemma”, CHERY breaks through with a global vision. Backed by its systematic strengths in global R&D, manufacturing and marketing, the brand will launch a disruptive model at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show – TIGGO V, the first transformable versatile family SUV in the TIGGO lineup. It blurs category boundaries with innovative design, delivering solutions to global family mobility challenges.

2026 CHERY INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SUMMIT

As CHERY’s core global strategic model for 2026, TIGGO V fills the brand’s gap in transformable versatile SUVs and will redefine the global family vehicle standard. Centered on “one versatile vehicle for all scenarios”, every detail is rooted in deep insights into real family pain points worldwide.

Highlights Unlocked Early! Why TIGGO V Wins Over Global Families?

Beyond the suspense, TIGGO V’s core advantages stand out. Featuring a transformable multi-purpose body, it supports flexible seating layouts and freely switches between SUV, MPV and PUP forms. As a nimble urban companion for daily commutes, As a spacious people-and-luggage hauler for family trips, As an expanded cargo module for outdoor camping, As a reliable shuttle for business and home logistics, It truly delivers one vehicle for all scenarios, solving the limitations of conventional family SUVs.

TIGGO V also boasts four core strengths: exceptional spacious comfort, leading intelligent technology, all-terrain capability and high fuel efficiency. It is set to bring calmer, safer mobility to global families.

Countdown On! Embark on a New All-Scenario Mobility Journey

On April 24, 2026, the suspense will be lifted! CHERY TIGGO V will make its global debut at Beijing Auto Show, with stunning exterior design and more hardcore specifications to be revealed. This versatile family SUV, which breaks scenario barriers and redefines the category landscape, will fully demonstrate CHERY’s profound understanding and innovative thinking on global family mobility. We sincerely invite global media, partners and customers to witness the spectacular launch of TIGGO V, embark on a new all-scenario mobility journey and open a new era of family vehicles worldwide.