Sam Altman Criticizes Anthropic Over Messaging Around Mythos Cybersecurity Model

Sam Altman publicly criticized Anthropic over how it has framed the capabilities of its Mythos cybersecurity model, describing the company’s messaging as “fear-based marketing” during a podcast appearance.

Tensions Surface Over Cybersecurity Model Claims

Anthropic introduced Mythos earlier this month, offering access to a limited group of enterprise customers. The company said it restricted broader release because of concerns that the model could be misused by cybercriminals.

The company characterized the system as highly capable, suggesting that its potential for misuse justified controlled distribution. Some critics have questioned whether those claims are overstated.

Altman Challenges Narrative Around AI Risk

Speaking on the “Core Memory” podcast, Altman said framing AI systems as dangerous could be used to justify limiting access to a small group of users.

“There are people in the world who, for a long time, have wanted to keep AI in the hands of a smaller group of people,” he said, adding that such positioning can be rationalized in different ways.

He compared the messaging to a scenario where a company claims to have built a highly destructive tool while offering protection from it, calling it effective marketing.

Broader Industry Context Around AI Messaging

The exchange reflects ongoing competition between OpenAI and Anthropic, particularly in enterprise-focused AI products.

Concerns about AI risks have been widely discussed across the industry, with both companies and critics raising questions about potential misuse and long-term impact. Messaging around those risks has also been used in product positioning, including by companies developing the technology.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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