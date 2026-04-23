Ron Hurak, Creator of So Life Sucks Course, Announces Growth Course Launch

A Life Story Behind a New Course

Ron Hurak, a Canadian entrepreneur and longtime business owner, whose life story shaped the program’s practical direction, has announced the release of his online personal development course.

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Ron describes an early life marked by hardship, instability, and poverty. By his mid-teens, he was homeless and facing significant personal challenges. Over time, he built a different path through persistence, discipline, and long-term decision making.

That personal history now serves as the foundation for a structured learning program designed to help individuals who feel stuck, discouraged, or uncertain about how to move forward.

Practical Lessons Instead of Motivational Hype

The course is positioned as a practical alternative to traditional motivational programs. Rather than relying on slogans or dramatic promises, the content focuses on everyday decision making, personal responsibility, communication, relationships, and mindset development.

The online video course includes:

46 video chapters

46 MP3 audio lessons

A downloadable PDF version of the course

A workbook with assignments tied to each chapter

Topics include self-awareness, interpersonal communication skills, success habits, emotional resilience, and personal progress.

Ron states that meaningful change often begins with a single internal decision rather than outside circumstances. One of the program’s recurring messages is: “You are just one decision away from changing your life forever.”

Built by an Experienced Entrepreneur

Beyond the course itself, Ron brings decades of business experience. He was the original developer of Profit Power, a real estate back-office accounting software solution used by many of the largest brokerage firms in the country. Ron and his wife Kay built a multi-million-dollar international software enterprise serving the real estate brokerage sector.

Additional projects have included SMARTS, designed for smaller brokerage operations, and CAP, a commission simulator intended to help broker owners evaluate compensation strategies.

The So Life Sucks online video course adds practical value because the lessons come from real-world experience rather than theory alone.

A Broader View of Success

Ron’s background also includes public speaking, martial arts training, music performance, and golf. He has studied Tae Kwon Do, performed jazz and blues guitar, and spent years speaking publicly on topics ranging from human behavior to business technology.

Those experiences are reflected in the course’s broad definition of success. Instead of focusing only on money or career outcomes, the program addresses relationships, confidence, peace of mind, and long-term fulfillment.

Ron Hurak says the course is intended for adults seeking realistic guidance, particularly those who feel overwhelmed by setbacks or frustrated by repeated patterns.

Digital Access for Ongoing Learning

The course is available through the company website at So Life Sucks , where visitors can review program details and participant feedback.

According to the company, the low-cost digital format was selected to make the material accessible to a wide audience while allowing learners to progress at their own pace.

ABOUT SO LIFE SUCKS. GET OVER IT!

So Life Sucks. Get Over It! is an online personal development education brand founded by creator Ron Hurak. Built from decades of personal experience, entrepreneurship, and life lessons, the platform provides practical training focused on mindset, relationships, communication, and personal progress.The course offers self-paced digital learning resources through its official website and can be reached at ron_hurak@hotmail.com .