EXEED Debuts RX Concept at Brand Night, Marking a New Chapter in Its European Strategy as a Premium New Energy Technology Brand

Beijing, China, April 24 — EXEED Brand Night was held under the theme “Momentum Forward.” Guided by its brand philosophy of Avant-Garde design, Performance, and Cutting-Edge Tech, EXEED unveiled the all-new RX Concept. At this pivotal moment in the launch of its European strategy, the brand welcomed more than 200 leading dealers, industry partners, and media representatives from key global markets including Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The event marked a new chapter in EXEED’s global development.

From Explorer to Leader: EXEED’s Decade-Long Evolution and European Strategy

Upon entering the Beijing Shengbai Art Center, guests were greeted by a thoughtfully curated “Decade in Review” gallery showcasing EXEED’s journey since its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. From the debut of its first model, the TX, to an expanding new energy lineup that now includes the LX, VX, RX, ES, and ET, EXEED has consistently grounded its global expansion in Avant-Garde design, Performance, and Cutting-Edge Tech — integrating this brand philosophy into every stage of its global journey.

Today, EXEED has established a presence across 29 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 500,000 premium users while evolving from a premium Chinese automotive brand into a global luxury new energy technology brand. This time-spanning brand narrative is not only a tribute to EXEED’s past explorations, but also a strategic rallying call for the decade ahead. It underscores EXEED’s resolute commitment to building a forward-looking product lineup defined by luxury, performance, and new energy technology amid the profound transformation of the global automotive industry.

Looking ahead, EXEED is accelerating its global expansion with Europe as a strategic cornerstone. Throughout 2026, the brand will enter a number of highly regulated markets, including Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain. With a continued focus on channel development and user experience, EXEED is further strengthening its presence in the global premium new energy vehicle market.

Meanwhile, the Brand Night showcased five production and Concept vehicles — the ES in Le Mans-inspired livery, ES GT, EX7, RX Concept, and ET8 Concept — offering guests an immersive experience of “Avant-Garde” artistic luxury. A highlight of the evening was “Perpetua,” EXEED’s signature family design language created by designer Christos Pavlidis, who previously worked with brands including Ferrari. Drawing inspiration from the myth of Atlantis and the dynamic rhythm of ocean waves, Perpetua infuses automotive design with the ceaseless power and fluid motion of the sea. During the event, Christos elaborated on how this design philosophy takes on distinct expressions across different models, emphasizing that the true value of design lies in creating a tangible luxury experience.

RX Concept Global Debut: Redefining Luxury Design Through “Fluid Sculpture”

One of the highlights of the Brand Night was the global debut of the all-new EXEED RX Concept. From the very beginning of the design exploration, Christos Pavlidis and his team focused on creating fluid body proportions and sculptural surfaces. The RX Concept’s front daytime running lights carry forward the visual language of the ES GT. The design team also incorporated three-dimensional jewel-like elements into the refined front grille, creating a seamless borderless effect that gradually dissolves toward the sides. At the rear, a programmable Intelligent Swarm Display (ISD) lends the vehicle a distinctive technological character.

In terms of proportions, the RX Concept was conceived as a visually harmonious work of art, with meticulously crafted lines that guide the eye in a natural, flowing motion. The front daytime running lights seamlessly extend into the side shoulder line before flowing into the taillights. Meanwhile, a bold, sculptural surface stretches from the front fenders to the rear, balancing muscular presence with fluid motion.

The global debut of the RX Concept is not only a continuation of the “Perpetua” family design language, but also a bold exploration of the future of luxury mobility. With its sculptural exterior design and intelligent detailing, the RX Concept showcases EXEED’s forward-looking approach to product portfolio expansion and sets a clear direction for the brand’s design evolution in the decade ahead.

With a decade of brand history and the global debut of the RX Concept, EXEED has clearly defined a design-driven development path toward brand elevation. As more than 200 global partners witnessed the debut of the new model, EXEED’s commitments to luxury, performance, and new energy technology have been translated into tangible product capabilities. Standing at the dawn of a new decade, EXEED is accelerating its global market expansion and advancing its European strategy — ushering in a new chapter in brand development driven by its “Momentum Forward” philosophy.