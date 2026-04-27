Sprint for One Million, Create the Future Together | 2026 CHERY Brand International Summit Kicks Off in Wuhu

On April 26, the 2026 CHERY Brand International Summit themed “Sprint for One Million, Create the Future Together” was grandly held in Wuhu, Anhui. Nearly 1,000 dealer partners, industry guests and media representatives from 120 countries and regions gathered at the CHERY headquarters to explore industry trends, discuss global strategies and share development opportunities. Adhering to the pragmatic philosophy of “No Empty Talk, Only Action”, the conference officially launched the new brand proposition “For Family” and the medium-to-long term development plan (2026–2030), setting a clear direction for Chery’s high-quality global development.

Speech by Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand at the 2026 CHERY Brand International Summit

Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand, stated at the conference:“Numbers are cold, but trust is warm. CHERY will guard the travel trust of millions of families worldwide with solid strength and unchanging original aspiration, march forward side by side with all partners, and fulfill every promise.”His sincere and firm remarks struck a chord with all attendees, injecting confidence to unite and embark on a new journey.

Global Achievements Shine, Global Strength Reaches New Heights

Solid achievements pave the way forward. 2025 marked a milestone in CHERY’s global development. The Group ranked 233rd in the 2024 Fortune Global 500, with one of the highest rises among global automakers. Vehicle export volume has ranked first among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years, reaching 1.344 million units in 2025. Global cumulative users exceeded 18 million, including more than 4 million global family-oriented users.

Remarkable progress was made in electrification: new energy sales soared 642% year-on-year, with penetration rate surpassing 20%, entering a stage of large-scale growth. Meanwhile, with outstanding quality and brand influence, CHERY has won international authoritative recognitions including the Kantar BrandZ Overseas Automotive Brand Award and 10 J.D. Power awards, maintaining global leading reputation and competitiveness.

Facing Industry Challenges, Grasping Development Trends

Achievements belong to the past; challenges lie ahead. The global automotive industry is entering a phase of profound technological change and structural restructuring. CHERY has clearly identified five core challenges: intensified competition from peers expanding overseas, accelerated industrial transformation driven by geopolitics and energy trends, AI redefining industry rules, industry involution from product homogeneity, and rapid upgrading of user demand toward emotional and intelligent experiences.

Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand, shared industry trends at the 2026 CHERY Brand International Summit

Amid complex changes, CHERY stays rooted in technological innovation and user-centricity, stepping out of the homogeneity trap to build unique differentiated competitiveness. It remains committed to electrification and intelligence, adopts a long-term approach to deepen global markets, seizes opportunities amid transformation, and solidifies advantages through challenges.

Four Strategic Pillars, Full Speed to the One-Million Family Goal

With clear opportunities, the journey begins. Looking ahead, CHERY has set clear targets: add 1 million global family users in 2026, and serve over 10 million family users cumulatively by 2030. To achieve these goals, CHERY will fully implement its globalization strategy with four pillars: Brand, Product, Technology, and Partnership.

Delivering products that meet global family needs is essential. In the next two years, CHERY will launch 13 major new models. From 2026 to 2027, it will build a full-product-matrix layout covering gasoline, mild hybrid, hybrid and pure electric powertrains, as well as SUV, sedan and pickup categories, fully satisfying diverse global family mobility needs. Notably, for the key strategic market of Germany, Germany TIGGO Models will launch in the first half of 2027, further enhancing global brand influence.

Behind strong product competitiveness lies continuous empowerment from cutting-edge technologies. Focused on electrification and intelligence, CHERY has unveiled core technological achievements including solid-state batteries, AI agents and VPD. Solid-state batteries have passed multi-scenario safety tests to ease range anxiety; AI agents achieve 90% accuracy in multilingual recognition to better understand user needs; VPD realizes full-scenario automatic parking, reducing burdens for family travel.

Meanwhile, CHERY will join hands with AiMOGA Robotics to deeply integrate the intelligent automotive ecosystem, build a full-link, integrated smart mobility experience featuring the “automobile + robot” connection, continuously broaden the new frontier of intelligent mobility, and enable every user to enjoy a safer, more convenient and advanced high-quality mobility life. Relying on mature technical strength and a complete implementation system, AiMOGA Robotics completed the world’s first batch delivery of 220 humanoid robots in April 2025, officially entering a new stage of large-scale application. To date, AiMOGA Robotics’ business has covered more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, with over 100 application scenarios. From traffic police duty and traffic guidance to government services and campus safety protection, a wide range of public service scenarios have been widely deployed. The product performance and intelligent technology system have also been continuously optimized and upgraded in practical applications, empowering urban life with full-scenario intelligent services.

Translating technological and product advantages into market success requires joint efforts from global partners. To deepen global synergy, CHERY will add 35 global partners in 2026, build 5 100% customer peak experience modules, and establish a comprehensive family mobility ecosystem. It will also enhance new media marketing, host global sales and service elite events, improve talent empowerment, and grow together with dealers in unity and collaboration.

For Family, Forge Ahead: Building a Global Family Mobility Ecosystem

Behind the strategy lies the brand’s unchanging original aspiration. At the conference, CHERY officially upgraded its brand proposition — “For Family”, with core DNA of Space. For Family, Safety. For Family, TECH. For Family. The brand is committed to “To be the top choice of family-oriented users worldwide”, guarding family mobility with reliable quality and warm technology. From product R&D to ecosystem construction, from technological innovation to service upgrading, CHERY always centers on family needs, building full-scenario ecosystems including vehicle-home integration, outdoor camping and parent-child travel, making automobiles a warm companion for families.

The successful convening of 2026 CHERY Brand International Summit not only consolidated development consensus among global partners but also clarified CHERY’s globalization roadmap. Standing at a new starting point, CHERY will stay true to the “For Family” aspiration, leverage competitive products, cutting-edge technologies and in-depth synergy, sprint toward the million-family user goal side by side with global dealers, build a world-leading family mobility ecosystem, and jointly open a new chapter of high-quality global development!