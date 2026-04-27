Safety. For Family: TIGGO9 Completes Public Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Verification During the 2026 International Business Summit

Putting Family Travel Safety to the Test in Real Traffic High-Risk Scenarios

In April 2026, during the 2026 International Business Summit, CHERY conducted a public three-vehicle composite crash test of the TIGGO9 at the Chery Crash Safety Laboratory. Dealer representatives, international media, overseas user representatives and distinguished guests from around the world witnessed the full test process on site. Designed around real-world high-risk traffic scenarios, this validation used a more complex composite crash setup to publicly assess the overall safety performance of the TIGGO9, the flagship SUV of the TIGGO family, further reflecting CHERY’s safety philosophy: Safety. For Family.

Unlike standardized single-impact tests, this validation focused on high-risk multi-vehicle accident scenarios in real-world traffic, recreating the continuous loading conditions caused by simultaneous front and rear impacts. Such scenarios commonly occur in multi-vehicle highway collisions and when vehicles are struck from both front and rear while waiting at intersections. In this three-vehicle composite crash test, the TIGGO9 served as the core test vehicle, sustaining a 50 km/h frontal impact from a TIGGO7 while being simultaneously rear-ended by another vehicle at 40 km/h. Under these superimposed bidirectional loads and continuous impacts, the vehicle’s structural integrity, restraint system coordination and post-collision emergency response were all subjected to significantly higher demands than under a conventional single-crash scenario.

Following the test, the validation results were released on site. The results showed that the TIGGO9’s passenger compartment remained structurally intact, with no obvious deformation to the A, B, C or D pillars and sufficient survival space preserved. The front airbags, side airbags and side curtain airbags deployed properly. The pretensioner seat belts functioned effectively. All four doors unlocked automatically and could be opened normally, meeting post-collision emergency response. There was no fuel leakage, and the hazard warning lights functioned as intended. These publicly released results demonstrated that the TIGGO9 maintained the effectiveness of its critical safety systems under composite crash conditions, delivering stable and reliable overall protection.

This performance is rooted in the TIGGO9’s systematic vehicle safety design. It features a high-rigidity body structure, with high-strength steel accounting for 85% and hot-stamped steel accounting for 21%, creating stronger protection in key passenger-compartment areas. Supported by an optimized load-transfer path, the TIGGO9 is able to disperse and absorb impact energy more effectively in a collision, reducing the risk of passenger compartment deformation. At the same time, its ten-airbag system, pretensioning and load-limiting seat belts, post-collision automatic door unlocking and hazard warning functions together form a safety protection system covering key stages before, during and after a collision.

This public validation was not only a safety test, but also a transparent demonstration for the global market. Dealers, media and user representatives from multiple countries and regions observed the full test process on site, gaining a direct view of the TIGGO9’s safety performance in real risk scenarios through openly presented test conditions, procedures and results. For CHERY, this was not only a public validation of the product’s safety capabilities, but also an important step in reinforcing the brand’s long-term safety commitment to families around the world.

CHERY has long been committed to advancing its high-standard global safety ecosystem. Driven by robust engineering, a diverse range of models has consecutively secured prestigious 5-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP, ANCAP, and ASEAN NCAP. This strengthening ‘Global 5-Star’ reputation is firmly anchored in CHERY’s Asia-leading, OEM-exclusive crash safety laboratory, which has been in operation since 2010. Utilizing eight professional crash tracks and flexible multi-directional testing capabilities, the laboratory can precisely replicate complex, real-world accident scenarios. With over 200 professional testing capabilities accredited by international authorities such as CNAS, VCA, and TÜV, CHERY ensures full compliance with mainstream global safety regulations. Beyond standard requirements, CHERY continues to transcend traditional testing boundaries through full-scenario validation, applying world-class R&D excellence to forge a rock-solid safety shield for users worldwide.

From parameter-based safety to scenario-based safety, and from laboratory standards to real-world traffic challenges, this public validation of the TIGGO9 not only demonstrated its overall safety strength under complex risk scenarios, but also reflected CHERY’s long-term commitment to family travel safety worldwide. Looking ahead, CHERY will continue to advance safety technologies and validation systems to higher standards, bringing the For Family philosophy into every product and every market, and providing more reliable mobility protection for families around the world.